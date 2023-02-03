Listen to the audio version of the article

Swisscom, a telecommunications group 51% controlled by the Swiss Confederation and listed on the Zurich stock exchange, mistakenly disclosed some figures of its 2022 annual accounts, before approval by the board of directors. The data remained visible on the Swisscom website for several hours. The Swiss group itself officially confirmed this with a statement, adding its regret for what happened and the news of the start of an internal investigation into the case.

A slip, this one by Swisscom, which certainly could not go unnoticed, given that it is a large group, listed on the stock exchange and also active precisely in telecommunications, therefore also in the management of data transfer. The provisional information released on the group’s website concerns turnover and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

A spokesman for the Swiss group, which includes the Italian Fastweb, confirmed that these are authentic figures, even if not definitive. According to data that appeared by mistake, the Swiss telecommunications group last year recorded a turnover of 11.11 billion francs (about the same amount in euros), a slight decrease (-0.6%) compared to 2021. The Ebitda operating result for 2022 was 4.41 billion, albeit with a slight decrease (-1.6%) compared to the previous year.

The official results confirmed by the board of directors will be published as scheduled next week, to be exact on Thursday 9 February. Despite the shock caused by this leak episode, Swisscom shares in Zurich rose by around 1% at the start of trading. In fact, the figures that appeared slightly exceeded the prevailing expectations among analysts on the Swiss market and that was enough to drive the action up.

The Swisscom stock is one of the twenty that make up the largest Swiss stock exchange, the Swiss Market Index (Smi). It is a substantially defensive stock, which closed 2022 limiting the damage, with an annual decline of around 1%. At current levels, Swisscom shares are up about 2% on a twelve-month-ago basis.