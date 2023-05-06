Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt are increasing prices

A rude awakening for mobile phone subscriptions: Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt are threatened with annual price increases Sunrise is making an explosive change to its terms and conditions – after Salt and Swisscom have already done so. How mobile operators exploit their market dominance.

Automatic price increase: The subscription prices for Sunrise, Swisscom and Salt can now be linked to inflation. Bild: Gaetan Bally/Keystone

“50 percent discount forever”, “66 percent discount for life”: Swiss mobile operators lure customers with such offers. Especially the associated cheap brands like Yallo (Sunrise UPC), Wingo (Swisscom) or Go-Mo (Salt). But now comes the rude awakening: Despite the promise of discounts, mobile phone subscriptions can become more expensive. And automatically, because the subscription price is now linked to inflation.