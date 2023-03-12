Home Business Swisscom upset Champions League fans with price increase
Business

Swisscom upset Champions League fans with price increase

by admin
Swisscom upset Champions League fans with price increase

Swisscom upsets fans with price hikes – where you can watch Champions League for free

The Swisscom subsidiary Blue demands more money for live football games. It is no longer possible to purchase individual lots. This also has to do with horrendous rights costs. But many Champions League games can be watched for free.

The Super League is also becoming more expensive with the pay-TV provider Blue. Pictured: Lucerne’s Nikola Cumic in the game against GC on December 12, 2021.

Image: Walter Bieri / Keystone

Live sport has never been so expensive: the Swisscom subsidiary Blue will increase prices from June 21st. The previous monthly subscription for CHF 29.90 now costs CHF 34.90. The minimum contract term is doubled from 6 to 12 months. Anyone who wants a subscription that can be canceled at any time will have to shell out CHF 49.90 per month in future. The purchase of individual live games is no longer offered.

See also  Banks in the spotlight at Piazza Affari, the stop to the Mps-Unicredit negotiations gives Banco Bpm and Bper wings

You may also like

Ukraine and the shipment of arms, from Letta...

The promised donation of 11 million was not...

Huber+Suhner dismantles old tents in Russia

Holiday bonus 2023, INPS calls are coming: here’s...

Swiss aviation company plans big coup

Drifting boat, Alarm Phone: “Exhausted migrants still at...

Lindt raises chocolate prices and benefits from inflation

Migrants, Secret Service alarm: “Mass wave is arriving...

Nuclear, the Meloni government thinks about it. But...

Chambers of Industry and Commerce at Lake Constance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy