Swisscom upsets fans with price hikes – where you can watch Champions League for free The Swisscom subsidiary Blue demands more money for live football games. It is no longer possible to purchase individual lots. This also has to do with horrendous rights costs. But many Champions League games can be watched for free.

The Super League is also becoming more expensive with the pay-TV provider Blue. Pictured: Lucerne’s Nikola Cumic in the game against GC on December 12, 2021. Image: Walter Bieri / Keystone

Live sport has never been so expensive: the Swisscom subsidiary Blue will increase prices from June 21st. The previous monthly subscription for CHF 29.90 now costs CHF 34.90. The minimum contract term is doubled from 6 to 12 months. Anyone who wants a subscription that can be canceled at any time will have to shell out CHF 49.90 per month in future. The purchase of individual live games is no longer offered.