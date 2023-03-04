External content not available

The second place in the evaluation differs in terms of consumption. In Mülheim, a one-person household reduces its gas bill when changing providers. With 32.5 percent, a single person can save 290 euros a year there.

However, families benefit more in Cottbus. With an annual consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours, consumers save 25 percent, i.e. 788 euros a year, if they switch to an alternative gas provider.

Gas prices hit record highs last year – now suppliers can save half by switching. gettyimages Gas prices rose to a record high last year. However, alternative suppliers are now offering tariffs that are as cheap as they were last in 2021. The comparison portal Check24 evaluated the tariffs in 100 cities and found out where a change is particularly worthwhile. Consumers in Zwickau, Mülheim and Darmstadt have the greatest savings potential by changing gas providers. The energy crisis is still costing consumers dearly. The gas price brake comes into force in March, which means that there is a price limit for a large part of gas consumption. However, that doesn't mean prices will fall drastically. If you really want to save, you should look at the tariffs of alternative suppliers. According to the comparison portal Check24, consumers pay less for the gas tariffs of alternative suppliers than they did at the end of 2021. The reason: wholesale prices have fallen and alternative providers are reacting with cheap offers for new customers. According to Steffen Suttner, Managing Director of Energy at Check24, switching from the expensive basic supply can save more than a fifth of the costs on average. "There are nationwide new customer tariffs below twelve cents per kilowatt hour, which are cheaper than tariffs including the gas price brake," says Suttner, according to a statement. read too Save money: In these cities, switching electricity providers is particularly worthwhile You save the most in Zwickau, Mühlheim and Darmstadt Check24 compared gas tariffs in 100 cities. The result: the savings potential for a single person is an average of 162 euros per year. A family with an annual gas consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours can reduce their gas bill by an average of 13.4 percent, i.e. by 376 euros a year. According to the evaluation, the greatest savings potential is in Zwickau. A single household with a consumption of 5000 kilowatt hours reduces its gas costs by 52.3 percent by changing providers – and that in addition to the gas price brake. This corresponds to 663 euros within one year. For a four-person household in Zwickau, savings of 979 euros are possible.

