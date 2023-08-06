Home » Switzerland as a loophole for sanctioned Russians
Switzerland as a loophole for sanctioned Russians

Switzerland is making itself unpopular. This is tricky for the small but economically strong country, especially since it is friends who are increasingly annoyed. It is the western partners who are dissatisfied with Switzerland’s only lukewarm commitment in the fight against the Russian aggressors and their allies.

In Berlin, Paris, London and Washington, nobody expects the Confederates to give up their neutrality and join NATO, under whose protective umbrella they are not formally but actually. But the fact that the Federal Council, as the government in Bern is called, is making no move to amend the antiquated Swiss war material law to such an extent that at least democratic countries are allowed to pass on armaments originally obtained from Switzerland to the Ukraine, which is struggling to survive, causes a shake of the head.

