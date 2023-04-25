Switzerland continues to rely on feed soy from Europe

Keystone / Andre Penner



In Switzerland, soya is primarily a popular animal feed. 95 percent of the imports come from certified GMO-free production – primarily from the Ukraine and Italy. But both countries are struggling with problems. Brazil would step in again.

April 25, 2023







Dario Pelosi, SRF

In Switzerland, almost 270,000 tons of soy were imported last year and fed to animals. Around 92 percent of the soybeans came from European production, the rest from Brazil. Ten years ago it was the other way around.

Importing from Europe makes the feed soy more ecological, says Salome Hofer. She is President of the Swiss Soy Network, which is committed to sustainable soy imports.

The focus is on two export countries: “Almost half come from Italy, and another 19 percent come from the Ukraine.”

Deliveries from Ukraine despite the war

Despite the war in Ukraine, the soybeans could be secured from there last year – albeit “only with a lot of commitment,” says Hofer.

Exports were made by truck, train or by ship across the Black Sea. Exactly how, exporters like the American agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland ADM do not want to go into detail.

But one thing is clear: the consequences of the war were felt worldwide. The prices of agricultural products such as soy rose significantly.

Ukraine is an important exporter of feed soy not only for Switzerland, but for the whole of Europe. The marketer Donau-Soja also operated an office in Kiev after the outbreak of the war.

The farming families were advised on the cultivation of non-GMO soy for the European market, says Julia Weihs from Donau-Soja.

Ukraine has expanded soy cultivation

“In 2022, 3.7 million tons of soybeans were produced in Ukraine – and that despite the war,” says Weihs. The acreage in the Ukraine was even increased compared to the previous year.

Especially in times of war, the bean plays an important role in the agricultural country of Ukraine – because its cultivation hardly needs any nitrogen fertilizer, as Weihs explains. In view of the sharp rise in fertilizer prices, this lowers the costs for the farmers.

However, whether these soybean quantities can actually be harvested and exported depends on the course of the war.

drought in Italy

There are also problems in Italy. Because there is a lack of water, which is depressing the yield. That could have an impact on Swiss imports, as Fortunat Schmid from the Swiss agricultural group Fenaco says.

However: “There have always been fluctuations in the production of the individual countries.” According to Schmid, Germany or Brazil would be alternatives.

So it is still unclear whether Switzerland will be able to rely largely on the more ecological European soy this year or whether deliveries from Brazil will increase again.

