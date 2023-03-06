“We will continue to scale this up depending on developments”: Swiss Chancellor Walter Thurnherr on Friday in front of the media in Bern. Keystone / Anthony Anex



The Federal Council has given three cantons the green light for new trials with e-voting. The new system can also be used in the autumn elections.

After a long phase of internal tests and reviews, it is a manageable and yet bold first step: Switzerland is putting an e-voting system back into operation.

It is a completely new – or the “essentially revised” system of the Post, which was taken out of service in 2019 due to security deficiencies, as became clear at a press conference on Friday. It has now received the federal seal of approval. Three cantons should now make their experiences with it.

E-voting also in the elections?

According to the announcement on Friday, the permits are valid until May 2025. It is also possible to use them in the national elections in October this year. For this, however, the three cantons need separate new permits from the Federal Council – and they will only be given if everything is going well until then.

“If the attempt is successful in the votes next June, the three cantons also intend to use it in the elections,” said Barbara Schüpbach-Guggenbühl, the state secretary of the canton of Basel-Stadt, to the media on Friday.

“There is a great need for e-voting among the Swiss abroad,” said Barbara Schüpbach-Guggenbühl, state secretary for the canton of Basel-Stadt (right). Keystone / Anthony Anex



The new e-voting system was developed by Swiss Post, closely monitored by external experts and supported by the Swiss Federal Chancellery, which continues to be responsible for the process.

“The source code of this system and the documentation have been published since 2021. Since then, the system and its operation have been checked in various steps by independent experts and by the public,” said the Federal Council.

Part of this security review was a bug bounty program and public intrusion testing. There was also an independent review, the results of which were also published on Friday. Both together convinced the Swiss government that “use within the limited framework of the approved trials is possible.”

“It is clear that there is no such thing as a 100% perfect system. However, systems can be designed technically and operationally in such a way that the hurdle for fraud is set as high as possible and attempts at manipulation can be detected with a very high degree of probability,” said Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr. “Voting and elections only work if citizens trust the processes,” he added.

Offer for 1.2% of eligible voters

The Swiss abroad should explicitly benefit from the new tests, initially those who are registered in the cantons of Basel-Stadt, Thurgau and St. Gallen. Basel-Stadt and St. Gallen also allow resident Swiss voters, the latter in limited numbers. For the time being, around 65,000 voters make up the electorate for this test, around 1.2% of all Swiss voters.

“We will be able to control this channel better than other channels,” promises Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr. With the experience gained in practical use, the system should be continuously improved and checked, according to the calculation.

setbacks in series

E-voting systems were last used in Switzerland in 2019. Previously, various cantons had carried out a total of around 300 tests and gained experience, some over the years. But then a series of setbacks followed, until trust in the technology was completely eroded. In 2019, it was said that Swiss democracy was too valuable for experiments. The systems were also too expensive for individual cantons.

The organization for the Swiss Abroad, OSA, which campaigns for more than 220,000 voters abroad, spoke of a “debacle” at the time. Because the postal routes for the documents for Swiss ballots abroad are unreliable, often too long for many voters abroad or simply not suitable.

“A strong signal”

E-voting is therefore the solution that the OSA has been campaigning for for years. The current decision is therefore received with great relief. “This is a glimmer of hope and a strong positive signal for the 220,000 Swiss abroad who are entered in an electoral register,” says OSA director Ariane Rustichelli, who has observed a decline in the participation of Swiss abroad in federal elections since 2019. “June 18th will be a date not to be missed. Another failure would deal a serious blow to confidence in this voting channel,” she admits.

The OSA is confident that the cantons of Basel-Stadt, Thurgau and St. Gallen will submit an application for approval for the federal elections on October 22nd. “The three cantons have already expressed their interest. The decision will be made in August,” she affirmed. Until then, the diaspora lobby will continue its awareness-raising work in the cantons, the post office, the Federal Chancellery and in politics. “The Federal Chancellery now has a stronger leadership role in this dossier, which is a positive development,” says Ariane Rustichelli.

In contrast to previous attempts, the cantons now have a system that is fully verifiable. The Federal Council considers this to be an “important measure to ensure security”: it allows any manipulations to be detected on the basis of check codes and mathematical evidence. In addition, the tests are continuously monitored by independent experts.

What happens next depends on the success of the tests. “There is hope that we will manage these tests well. Then, depending on developments, we will continue to scale up,” said Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr. But there are also legal limits. Only tests are allowed for the time being.

