Switzerland – News: A good 155 million dollars in proceeds from the first part of the Hortens jewelry auction

The first part of the controversial auction of a unique jewelry collection of Austrian billionaire heiress Heidi Horten has raised more than $ 155 million (141 million euros). The auction house Christie’s described the first part of the auction in Geneva on Wednesday as a success.

Christie’s director of jewelry sales Rahul Kadakia told AFP that a 2011 auction of jewelry from the estate of Hollywood diva Elizabeth Taylor surpassed $155 million in proceeds.

Horten’s collection includes more than 700 pieces of jewellery. On Wednesday, however, fewer than a hundred of them were offered, and a further 150 pieces of jewelery are expected to go under the hammer on Friday. The rest will then be auctioned off in online auctions until May 15 and in November.

Even if the overall proceeds on Wednesday were above expectations, some items did not sell for the sums hoped for. For a Cartier ring with a 25.59-carat “pigeon’s blood” ruby, only eleven million dollars were offered instead of the hoped-for 15 to 20 million dollars.

The shadow of the German entrepreneur Helmut Horten’s Nazi past hung over the auction. According to a historian’s report commissioned by the Horten Foundation and published in January 2022, Helmut Horten was a member of the NSDAP for a long time. In 1936, three years after the Nazis seized power, at the age of 27 he took over the textile department store Alsberg in Duisburg after its Jewish owners had fled.

He later took over other businesses that had previously been owned by Jewish owners. He was therefore accused of profiting from the “Aryanization” of Jewish companies during the Nazi era. According to Forbes, Heidi Horten left a fortune of $2.9 billion when she died at the age of 81 last year.

On Wednesday, therefore, there were increasing calls to stop the controversial auction and to examine the extent to which Horten’s wealth belonged to persecuted Jews and their descendants. Christie’s emphasizes that all proceeds from the auction benefit the charitable work of the Horten Foundation.

