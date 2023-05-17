Switzerland – News: Diadem used in British royal celebrations auctioned in Geneva

A tiara worn at two British coronation ceremonies has been sold at an auction in Geneva. The diamond-studded diadem, weighing 136.5 grams, was auctioned for the equivalent of 970,200 euros, as announced by the auction house Christie’s.

A tiara worn at two British coronation ceremonies has been sold at an auction in Geneva. The diamond-studded, 136.5 gram Bessborough diadem was auctioned on Wednesday for 945,000 Swiss francs (equivalent to around 970,200 euros), as announced by the auction house Christie’s. The circlet was used at the coronations of Elizabeth II in 1953 and at that of her father George VI. Worn in 1936.

Christie’s auctioned off a diamond allegedly once owned by the Egyptian king for a significantly higher sum: The mysterious “Star of Egypt” (“Star of Egypt”) achieved 2.7 million francs.

The 105.52 carat unset diamond was said to have been purchased in 1850 by the Viceroy of Egypt, who resold it in 1880. The diamond first appeared on the London market in 1939. Apparently, the Egyptian King Faruk, who ruled from 1936 to 1952, later acquired it.

Sales proceeds of more than 76.7 million Swiss francs had already been achieved at a jewel auction by Sotheby’s on Tuesday in Geneva. The highest price was paid for the 11.16-carat blue diamond “Bulgari Laguna Blu”. After a four-minute auction, the gem changed hands for 22.6 million Swiss francs.

