Neither UBS nor the authorities want this scenario to occur. If losses were to be incurred, UBS would assume them itself up to a certain threshold. The Confederation has also given UBS a guarantee of CHF 9 billion to cover potential losses from certain assets that UBS will assume as part of the transaction should any future losses exceed a certain threshold. You have to understand that those responsible at UBS could not look fully into the books of Credit Suisse before they approved the takeover, if only because of the time.