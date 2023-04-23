Switzerland saves too little electricity

Energy

Savings target clearly missed: Mr. and Mrs. Swiss only save a little electricity The Federal Council wanted to save ten percent less electricity over the winter months – on a voluntary basis. A new statistic now shows that this goal was clearly missed.

In Switzerland, electricity consumption fell in 2022. But just 1.9 percent. Keystone

Every kilowatt hour counts. With this savings campaign, the Federal Council wanted to encourage households and companies in Switzerland to save electricity. It is now clear: not much countable came out of it. Last year, electricity consumption fell by 1.9 percent. A total of 57 billion kilowatt hours were consumed in Switzerland, 1.1 billion kilowatt hours less than in the previous year. This is what the Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) writes on Thursday.

The Federal Council’s austerity appeal was launched at the end of August. And for the fourth quarter, with a decline of 7.2 percent, the value is still close to the announced 10 percent. However, the number of heating days has also decreased significantly, especially in the months of October and November. “Since around 10 percent of electricity consumption in Switzerland is used for heating, this development has the effect of reducing consumption,” writes the SFOE.

Also in the new year, Switzerland missed the savings target

On the other hand, the increase in the population in Switzerland and the positive economic development caused an increase in electricity consumption. In addition to the call to save, the “rather warm weather” and “increased efficiency” had a consumption-reducing effect.

A Look at the energy dashboard of the federal government shows that the savings target will not be achieved in the current year either. From January to March, just between 2.5 and 4.1 percent less electricity was used than the average of recent years. And that despite the warmer temperatures.

More electricity imported than exported

The statistics also provide information about electricity production. A total of 63.5 billion kilowatt hours were produced in Switzerland. Most of this (52.8 percent) comes from hydroelectric power plants. 36.4 percent of domestic electricity comes from nuclear power plants. This value has increased. But also because the Leibstadt nuclear power plant was under revision for a longer period of time last year. Overall, around 1.1 percent less electricity was generated compared to 2021.

From this generated electricity there were physical exports of 29.7 billion kilowatt hours. In contrast, there are physical imports of 33.1 billion kilowatt hours. This resulted in an import surplus of 3.4 billion kilowatt hours. In 2021 it was 2.4 billion.

From imports and exports, Switzerland generated a “small positive foreign trade balance” of 71 million francs, as the SFOE writes. What is striking is that “the prices have more than doubled compared to the previous year.”