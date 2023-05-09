Sylt: I was in a luxury hotel that costs up to 3600 per night

The “Severin’s Resort & Spa” facility is located in the district of Keitum on Sylt. Christian Mayer

Severin’s Resort & Spa is one of a handful of five-star hotels on the island of Sylt. You have to be able to afford to go on vacation there: The cheapest room starts at 350 euros per night, a night in your own villa costs up to 3600 euros. In return, the guests are offered something: from the 2000 square meter spa area to yoga courses and a wine cellar to the generously long breakfast until 1 p.m.

Luxury, but in the Sylt manner: the roof of Severin’s Resort & Spa is made entirely of thatch, a material so typical of the North and Baltic Seas. 5000 square meters of thatched roof – there is nowhere else in Europe that there is such a large thatched roof.

And the “Severin’s” isn’t stingy when it comes to its position in the luxury hotel industry. It’s one of only a handful of five-star hotels on the island. Among the “101 best hotels in Germany’ it landed in 4th place in 2021.

In the cheapest category, a double room costs 350 euros per night in the low season. The prices for the rooms, suites, apartments and villas can go up to 3600 euros per night. In return, you get a 400 square meter villa for yourself, which can accommodate eight to ten people.

We took a look around the luxury hotel on Sylt for you – and got a few exclusive insights.

The resort complex employs its own florist

The “Severin’s” has its own florist who takes care of the floral decorations in the 62 rooms and suites, 22 apartments and five villas.

In the entrance area, where this floral decoration is located, you enter the hotel’s own restaurant “Tipken’s” – and a (so far) insider tip for residents and tourists: Behind the “Tipken’s” is the orchard, which, like the restaurant itself, is open to everyone is open. In summer, weather permitting, you can sit on the terrace and enjoy the garden. Breakfast is until 1 p.m.

Some suites in the main building have two floors

Here you can see a two-storey suite from the main building. On the lower floor there is a living room and a bathroom; upstairs on the gallery a double bed and next to it another separate bedroom with a double bed.

The architecture comes from the Munich architect Christian Olufemi. When it came to the exterior architecture, it was important to him not to build anything foreign – hence thatch and brick, which is typical of Sylt. The architect describes the interior design as a playful country house flair.

Those who celebrate their wedding at “Severin’s” can have their hair done by the hotel’s own hairdresser

In the 2000 square meter spa area, the limestone and the oak parquet floor immediately catch the eye. There is a hairdresser (especially relevant for the weddings held at Severin’s), a pool, several saunas, a relaxation lounge and a separate area for treatments. “Severin’s” offers products from “La Biosthetique” in the spa and in the rooms.

The in-house wine cellar is available in every “Severin’s” house and is a special wish of the owner Kurt Zech

What many people don’t know is that there is even a wine cellar in the basement of the resort complex. Over 700 wines are held here according to their own information. Around ten people can taste wines in the wine cellar. In order to achieve the right temperature for red and white wines, there are separate rooms for both types.

The wine cellar is a special lover’s room owned by Kurt Zech, the Bremen contractor and real estate developer who owns the Severins.

Hotel bar with fireplace and cigar lounge

Next to “Tipken’s” is the entrance to the hotel bar – and, as befits a luxury hotel, to the cigar lounge. In the stylishly furnished bar there is a fireplace. The bar, like all other gastronomic offers of the resort, is available not only to hotel guests.

