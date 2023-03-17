The Sylt community representatives are committed to a balanced cooperation between locals and guests. They are now banning new holiday apartments because people are needed who are on site – for the fire brigade, for example, or for care.

DThe municipality of Sylt has decided to ban the construction of new holiday apartments. The municipal council voted unanimously for the accommodation concept, it said on Thursday evening on the municipality’s website. This is a clear signal for a balanced cooperation between locals and guests – and for a livable and lovable community.

Mayor Nikolas Häckel (non-party) told the NDR shortly before the vote: “We have felt an imbalance between holiday homes and permanent homes on Sylt for years. Today’s decision aims to bring us back into balance. Permanent living is so important because we need people here on site – for the fire brigade, care, in shift work.

Birte Wieda from the citizens’ network “Merret’s enough” said after the “memorable” meeting of municipal representatives: “Sylt has won! To all those who no longer thought it possible in this life that something would change for the better on Sylt, let me say: it is possible! If we trust each other and work together.”

Does not initially apply to List or Kampen

The municipality of Sylt includes Westerland, Rantum, Archsum, Keitum, Morsum, Munkmarsch and Tinnum. The concept does not initially apply to the other places on the North Sea island such as List or Kampen. Wieda said that it now makes sense and is necessary for the other Sylt communities to join the accommodation concept.

In an expert report, it was determined that the number of apartments that were withdrawn from the market in the Sylt municipality through holiday apartments and secondary residences was immense. The consequences are, for example, the increasing lack of affordable permanent housing and traffic congestion. In some locations, this is already endangering life in the district, as there are fewer and fewer permanent residents on the island for voluntary work, social institutions or as workers.

