Sylt: That’s how much a beach chair costs this year

In Westerland and Rantum, a beach chair costs between 12 and 15 euros for a day this year. Only in the very north of Sylt, in List, have the prices been raised. From May to the end of September, the baskets now cost ten euros, previously it was eight euros. This emerges from a survey by the German Press Agency.

Sylt, the sun is shining, it’s 30 degrees, the waves are breaking and slowly flowing towards the beach of the North Sea island.

If you don’t like that summer feeling Strand lying down, but wants to enjoy it in a beach chair is lucky. At least in terms of prices.

As reported by the German Press Agency, the prices for beach chairs on Sylt have remained the same compared to the previous year. In Westerland and Rantum, a beach chair costs between 12 and 15 euros for a day this year.

Only in the very north of Sylt, in List, have the prices been raised. From May to the end of September, the baskets now cost ten euros, previously it was eight euros.

Visitors are not so lucky on other North Sea or Baltic Sea islands. According to the report, the prices there have risen significantly in some cases: on the East Frisian island Borkum the 18 landlords would have increased the prices for beach chairs and beach tents by around 15 percent. A tent or basket is now available for 13 euros for one day, as Marius Okken, chairman of the Borkum beach tent association, told the DPA.

Prices were also increased in Sankt-Peter-Ording in Schleswig-Holstein – to twelve euros in the high season. “The prices had to be increased because the purchase of beach chairs, the maintenance of the beach chairs and the personnel costs have increased,” said a spokeswoman for the tourism center of the DPA.

Need to go much deeper vacationers sometimes dig into your pocket on the Baltic Sea: In Scharbeutz on the Bay of Lübeck, for example, the rental prices for beach chairs directly on the sea are more expensive than in the second row. “Some landlords have opted for such a price scale,” said the chairman of the state association of beach chair landlords, Marcus Bade. “They cost up to 20 euros per day for baskets right by the sea.”

However, other landlords have remained at their previous prices or have only increased them moderately. In Timmendorfer Strand, daily rentals for beach chairs are between eleven and 17 euros a day, according to the pool.

There Strandkorbvermieter „Beach.de“ in the Baltic Sea resort of Warnemünde decided against price increases after much deliberation. A day basket on the textile beach is available from 15 euros. Last year’s rates also apply in the Strandoase Treichel: 14 to 15 euros per day and 500 to 600 euros per season.

