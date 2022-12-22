Listen to the audio version of the article

Sym has only been present in Italy since 2005, but thanks to an aggressive pricing policy, product quality and fairly widespread assistance in our area, it has recorded surprising numbers: in the three-year period 2019-2021, with a +34%, is the brand that has grown the most among the producers of thermal scooters. One of the cornerstones of its sales is the Maxsym 400 (about 7 thousand euros), renewed last year taking advantage of the adaptation to the Euro 5 standard: it is now a modern model with an attractive line. Will it also be in the guide? Let’s find out together.

As did.

The Taiwanese maxi has definitely changed its face, thanks to the introduction of a three-element full-led front light that improves visibility and gives character to the front end; Also at the rear there is now an LED light. The 399 cc single-cylinder engine delivers 34 HP and 39 Nm, more than enough values ​​for the scooter’s 215 kg in running order: the Maxsym has in fact undergone a slimming cure (the new tubular frame is lighter) and has lost 19 kg compared to the previous generation. Furthermore, a new camshaft reduces wear on the mechanical parts, improving performance and reducing fuel consumption (28.5 km/l declared, confirmed by our tests). The chassis sees rear suspension adjustable to five positions depending on the travel conditions, and a double radial 4-piston front caliper and 275 mm petal discs with steel braided brake lines, a more unique than rare detail on a scooter of this band. Another important detail for those buying a scooter is the saddle pad: a full-face helmet and a jet come in here, and there is room in the center for other objects such as a rain suit or a chain.

How are you.

Another novelty is the keyless ignition system: with the smartkey, you keep the remote control in your pocket and operate the knob switch in the rear shield, flanked by the button to open the saddle and the fuel cap, hinged, in the center of the tunnel ( you fill up while riding: good). The latter is wide and high enough but still leaves room for the feet and allows you to place a bag between your legs while on the move. The compartments in the shield back plate are wide and deep (a half-litre bottle of water fits comfortably), but sadly without a lock; the parking brake lever is also missing from the rear shield, which is activated by removing the side crutch: very convenient when parking on a slope. A glance at the instrumentation betrays the age of the model: in the restyling an LCD display would have greatly extended the life of the model, and instead we have the analog speedometer and tachometer and a small display in the centre, albeit with all the necessary information. No dialogue with the smartphone, therefore: a pity. The saddle, well padded but at 800 mm from the ground, can put riders under 175 cm in difficulty, forcing them to slide towards the tip at stops. The taller ones, on the other hand, will appreciate the possibility of adjusting the distance of the levers from the handlebar and the windscreen (without tools), to two positions: in the highest position, even those over 190 cm will find adequate protection from the wind. In the first few metres, the Maxsym transmits a certain robustness from the front end: zigzagging to test it, it seems that you have to push a little on the footrests to set up the curves.

Once you get used to it, you immediately appreciate the thrust of the single cylinder which is vigorous and full at low and medium revs, and then extends naturally; keeping 130 km/h on the motorway is simple and there is still enough panache for overtaking. Even in the city, the Maxsym gets along very well: snappy at traffic lights, it allows you to sidestep traffic with ease, with a few jolts at the rear over the deepest potholes. Cornering, even at speed, it’s solid, showing no hesitation or suspension wobble that might intimidate a novice. On rainy days, he will love the traction control, another novelty of the new generation: well calibrated, it does its job without losing grip on the rear. The brakes are also good, with a decisive and ready attack, but modular and with the ABS to save you from dangerous blockages.