SYMPOSIUM

St.Gallen Symposium descends from the ivory tower to the regulars’ table The St.Gallen Symposium at the University of St.Gallen wants to strengthen the exchange with the region and the public. That’s why this year’s program also includes public lectures and discussions in restaurants in St.Gallen’s old town – with attractive guests.

Symposium instead of schnitzel benches: three public events of the St.Gallen Symposium will take place in St.Gallen’s “Naz” at the beginning of May. Image: Michel Canonica

For more than 50 years, personalities from politics, business and research have been coming to St.Gallen every year, giving lectures and discussing with students – up at the university. Down in the city, there was little sign of this for a long time. The St.Gallen Symposium has been trying to change that for a number of years. The public can follow some discussions via live stream. The new “Square” building was already used last year for public events as part of the symposium. This year the symposium even climbs down from the Rosenberg into the city for some events. A total of four events are to take place in the two old town pubs “Naz” and “1733”.

strengthen exchange

Beat Ulrich, CEO St.Gallen Symposium.

The symposium wants to strengthen contact with the general public in the region, says Beat Ulrich, CEO of the symposium. Since it was founded, the symposium has fostered dialogue between the generations. And that is becoming more and more important, says Ulrich. You want to take that to the region. «On the other hand, there should also be some pride that one of the world‘s most important formats for this is a St.Gallen initiative. That only works if we are actively in exchange with the population.”

After all, the symposium also has a lot to do with its regional anchoring. With the “Symposium in Town” series of events, exciting topics and people of all facets can also be made accessible to the region, says Ulrich – and thus also the awareness that “as a region we are hosts to 1000 people from over 80 nations”. The step can also be seen as part of the university’s anniversary. If the events are a success, “we can and imagine developing them into an important pillar of international generational dialogue in St.Gallen.”

From education to climate

The German philosopher Richard David Precht talks about the education system in «Naz». Bild: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images Europe

At least for the first performance, exciting and controversial guests come to the regulars’ tables. The German philosopher Richard David Precht will speak on Thursday before noon in “1733” about what educational systems should look like in the future. An exciting duel is announced for Friday afternoon in “Naz”: Ricarda Lang, co-head of the German Greens, crosses blades with FDP President Thierry Burkhardt. They discuss the economy and the climate, but also arms deliveries and neutrality.

Ricarda Lang, co-leader of the German Greens, discusses with FDP President Thierry Burkhardt. Image: PD

On Thursday afternoon, John Krohn, who runs the most listened-to podcast on data science from New York, will be coming to “Naz”. The topic of the session will be the chatbot ChatGPT, which works with artificial intelligence. On Thursday evening, the German doctor and activist Eckhard von Hirschhausen will show in “Naz” what each individual can contribute to a generation-fair, sustainable life.

Casual atmosphere

“We were looking for places in the city center that have a certain charm,” says Andreas Nef, project manager of the series of events. “Here we also want to create a relaxed atmosphere at these sessions.” Although the speakers should have time to speak, the audience should also be able to ask questions. And Nef hopes that the participants will sit back and continue the discussion after the actual sessions. However, in order to participate, viewers must register via the symposium website. There is no registration deadline, says Nef. But it has space for around 80 people.

The organization team considered in advance which speakers might be interesting for such events and asked them about it, says Nef. “We always found open ears.”

concert and tour

However, the discussion rounds in the old town are not the only publicly accessible events as part of the symposium. The evening before, the HSG Alumni Symphonic Orchestra played a public concert in the Tonhalle together with HSG graduate Nicolas Senn. A public guided tour behind the scenes will also take place in advance. And afterwards, the results of the symposium will be discussed with the regional economy at the EcoOst St.Gallen Symposium.