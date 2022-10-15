The RTX 4090, which was just released this week, is actually equipped with an Internet cafe? According to official news from Sotek, The Hongxiang E- sports Hall in Liuzhou, Guangxi installed RTX 4090 on the machines in the store on the day the RTX 4090 was first sold on October 12, and it is likely to be the first Internet cafe in the country to install RTX 4090.

It is understood that Li Jingming, the owner of the e-sports hall, revealed that he has loved games since he was a child. He is also a hardware enthusiast and performance controller. He has been paying attention to RTX 40 series graphics cards for more than a year.

The first batch of Internet cafes purchased this time is Zotac RTX 4090 AMP EXTREME AIRO. It adopts 24+4-phase luxury power supply, VC soaking plate, acceleration frequency of 2580MHz, and the price is 13999 yuan. Judging from the photos, there are at least 11 pictures, which can be said to be very arrogant.

Some players who came to the Internet cafe to experience that night shared their feelings and said that the performance improvement is really obvious.I tried the 3A masterpiece, it’s really fragrant and very smooth.

It is reported that the Internet cafe starts from RTX 3060 Ti and goes up to RTX 3080 Ti, and none of the computers are low-end computers.