Syngenta lands on the Shanghai Stock Exchange: maxi IPO worth 8.5 billion euros

Syngenta Groupthe Swiss seed and agro products giant, has seen its takeover bid for 65 billion yuan (approximately 8.5 billion euros) accepted by Shanghai Stock Exchange. This could be the biggest one initial public offering (IPO) to the world this year and is expected to increase the interest of foreign funds in China‘s onshore stock market. The go-ahead from the main Chinese stock exchange to list on the main market was given on May 19, after a request on Star Board’s smaller and more technological market was blocked last March.

Moving Syngenta’s IPO to the main market “makes sense as it provides access to a more mature market and a larger liquidity base“, he has declared Ben Harburg, managing partner of Magic Stone Alternative Investment Ltd. in Beijing. “The listing of the Swiss company also responds to China‘s desire to attract capital through regulatory improvements and investment vehicles such as qualified foreign investors,” added Harburg.

Traditionally, IPOs on Chinese stock exchanges have taken place traditionally focused on domestic investors, which has also limited the potential investment pool. In this regard, Sinochem Holdings, the Chinese state-owned company that owns Syngenta, had discussed – according to Bloomberg reports – a potential reduction in the size of the fundraising with the Chinese authorities to allay concerns that a large offer could put undue pressure on liquidity in the market.

Subscribe to the newsletter

