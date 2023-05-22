Home » Syngenta, ok with the listing in Shanghai. Maxi IPO of 8.5 billion euros
The planned initial public offering by Switzerland-based seed and agrochemicals giant Syngenta Group saw its takeover bid for 65 billion yuan (about 8.5 billion yuan) accepted by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. of Euro). It could be the largest IPO in the world this year, and should increase the interest of foreign funds in China‘s onshore equity market.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s go-ahead for listing on the main market was given on May 19, after a request made on the smaller, technology-focused Star Board market was blocked last March.

The analyst: “Access to a more mature market”

Moving Syngenta’s IPO to the core market “makes sense as it provides access to a more mature market and a larger liquidity base,” said Ben Harburg, managing partner at Magic Stone Alternative Investment Ltd. in Beijing. The Swiss company’s listing also responds to China‘s desire to attract capital through regulatory improvements and investment vehicles such as qualified foreign investors, Harburg added.

Traditionally, IPOs on Chinese stock exchanges have traditionally focused mainly on domestic investors, which has also limited the potential investment pool.

Sinochem Holdings, the Chinese state-owned company that owns Syngenta, had been discussing a potential reduction in the size of the fundraising with Chinese authorities to allay concerns that a large supply could put undue pressure on liquidity in the market, Bloomberg reported last month.

