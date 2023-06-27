Synlab, 8 million for a medical center at the tobacco factory in Florence

Listen to the audio version of the article

Synlab, a medical diagnostics and laboratory analysis multinational listed in Frankfurt, accelerates in Italy and invests in the first large greenfield medical center at the Manifattura Tabacchi in Florence, the former industrial area near the Cascine park undergoing a major redevelopment led by Cdp and by the Aermont Capital fund.

The first stone of the Synlab building, 4,000 square meters on four floors, will be laid on 27 June in the presence of the institutions and top management of the group, which has entered into a lease agreement with the Manifattura’s management company.

Synlab’s investment in equipment, systems and furnishings is eight million euros. The medical centre, which will have an area dedicated to women’s health and prevention, will be ready in 2025 and when fully operational, 80-100 people will work there, plus 200 collaborators including doctors and health professionals. “We want to bring the virtuous experience we have accumulated in other regions to Tuscany, including with the national health service,” explains Andrea Buratti, CEO of Synlab Italia.

In Italy, the group is present with 380 diagnostic centers and sampling points (mostly owned), for a turnover of 400 million euros in 2022 with a 16% gross operating margin (EBITDA), 2,000 employees and 1,800 healthcare collaborators. One third of the turnover is achieved by virtue of agreements with the national health service, one third with market activity and the remaining third by carrying out laboratory tests and analyzes by other subjects.

In recent years Synlab has grown in Italy through acquisitions, most recently that of the Igea Group of Naples, a highly specialized diagnostic center that had been a police station. The operation, completed last May, saved 70 jobs. “We are convinced that private operators – concludes Buratti – can contribute to the improvement of health services by offering flexibility and investments that the public often cannot make”.