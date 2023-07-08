Synthetic fish versus aquaculture. The risks for man and the environment

Anyone who claims that synthetic fish is more environmentally friendly than aquaculture is lying

The economic and environmental issue, so trumpeted by the green ideology, is in fact to be verified, while it is certain that aquaculture represents one of the most sustainable animal farms in existence. To take stock of fish production is Fabrizio Capoccioni, biologist and researcher at the Zootechnics and Aquaculture Center of CREA the most important Italian agri-food research institution. But above all an expert in analyzing the environmental impact of animal production, for years engaged in the improvement of fish farming techniques at sea. A sector, that of fish farming, which in Italy in 2021 touched 300 million euro turnoverproducing more than 60 thousand tons of fish of twenty different species, distributed in more than six hundred production sites.

“An environmental impact assessment on synthetic fish would be impossible today” explains the expert. “An analysis of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), which we deal with in our research centre, i.e. the study of the life cycle of any product, it is currently not feasible. And the reason lies in the fact that, as far as we know, there is no consolidated production chain, but only experimental attempts made in the United States,” he explains.

So “to get an estimate of the environmental impact, in terms of CO2 produced, of a kg of fish (but also of meat or any other agri-food product) it is necessary to have available a series of data that only a consolidated production chain could provide. Such an analysis would not make sense if conducted on an experimental production, because an absolutely untrue estimate would be obtained ”he adds.

No real comparison is possible

In other words, to date “it is impossible to compare in terms of sustainability a kg of meat or fish from farms with a similar product made in a laboratory“. At least on the basis of established scientific protocols for estimating environmental impact. Quite the opposite of what the big lenders of laboratory foods claim, who, despite not having data in hand, believe synthetic production can be better than the traditional one. And this net of ethical-environmental reasons. “There is no proof of the economic sustainability of synthetic meat and fish because there is no consolidated cycle for making an assessment of the accounts in hand. For aquaculture, then, we start from a very good level of production sustainability, so any gap to be filled would not be easy at all” he underlines.

Everyone talks about sustainability. But what is behind it?

“Part of my job is to understand if an anthropic activity, such as aquaculture, is sustainable through the quantification of the various impacts produced”, he continues. “If we analyze aquaculture in the panorama of livestock production, fish farming in the sea is one of the most sustainable activities for two main aspects. The first is space. Sea bass and sea bream, which are the most farmed marine fish species in Italy, can grow in a floating cage of a relatively small size. Especially when compared to the surfaces necessary for the breeding of other terrestrial species (cows, pigs, poultry). And this is because by raising fish in the sea, their natural environment, it is possible to exploit the depth of this environment” underlines Capoccioni.

To get an idea, breeding cages are immersed in water and they have form cylindrical: on average 25 meters in diameter and 12-15 in depth. Inside these cages there is such a volume that it is possible to raise a considerable quantity of fish, in a relatively small space. “And this is the first point in favor of the sustainability of aquaculture which allows the production of proteins and fatty acids with a high nutritional value such as the existing Omega 3s are in aquatic animals in a context that is little exploited by other types of animal production” continues the ‘expert.

The second point is efficiency

“In general, to calculate the efficiency of a farmed species, the quantity of food necessary to obtain 1 kg of food product is measured,” he clarifies. “In this the fish have an excellent performance. To date, thanks to one continuous innovation of breeding techniques based on scientific studies and always respecting the nutritional needs of the different fish species, a ratio that is close to one to one has been achieved. In other words, I give one kg of feed and I get one kg of fish” the expert points out.

“This extraordinary result was obtained in salmon, but also for trout, sea bream and sea bass the ratio is decidedly high (it can fluctuate between 1.5 and 1.8). We are talking about different orders of magnitude compared to other types of free-range farming such as cattle, pigs or chickens. Therefore, among the various types of farming, fish is probably the case in which the greatest efficiency is obtained. Not to mention the shellfish such as mussels, clams and oysters where you don’t even need feed since they filter the water” he points out.

The Italian rules in sea farming are at the forefront

Given that there is always room for improvement, Capoccioni explains that today the trend of acquacoltra is to go more and more in the direction of fish welfare in order to obtain better quality. As? “By choosing for example suitable breeding areas such as those with high currents. By constantly swimming, the fish grows in ideal conditions but its meat will certainly be firmer. In this, Italy is among the countries most attentive to both the environmental impact of farms and the well-being of farmed animals, as can be seen from the cost of fish produced in Italy compared to that imported from countries such as Greece or Turkey” he clarifies. An imported product can cost 6 or 7 euros per kg, while the same product, farmed in Italy a few kilometers from the point of sale, can cost between 15 and 20 euros.

“Now it is true that the price has several components, but it is clear that produce fish in Italy costs more than abroad because the Italian farmer spends and invests more on average than foreign rivals also as a result of more restrictive health and environmental laws even compared to European ones” he explains. An example? It is one thing to install and manage a farm far from the coast, another thing instead is to place a plant in a closed bay a few tens of meters from the mainland and in shallow points. The second option obviously costs less, but also has a higher environmental price.

“Not by chance many Italian farms are not located close to the coast but in sites with high hydrodynamics and great depths, conditions which, if on the one hand increase production costs, have clearly lower effects on the environment. Feed quality also makes a difference in the final nutritional quality of the fish produced. There are different producers of feed, types and price ranges, however it is not easy for the consumer to understand the difference.. in the end, on the fish counter, a sea bream always appears the same externally, but in terms of quality of the fillet it doesn’t” he adds.

In the background remains the theme of trawling to which Brussels has declared war

Compared to world fish consumption, bottom trawling represents a marginal share. However it contributes to the national needs and is a heritage of culture and tradition. Delete it, as repeatedly highlighted by Federpesca means condemning Italy to dependence on exports. Except for an exponential increase in aquaculture or the arrival of synthetic fish on tables. “Trawling certainly has a strong environmental impact. There is no doubt about this, but it is clear that, before closing it completely, its impact can be mitigated, leaving it in limited areas and making it a fishing stop, as indeed is already done” specifies the expert.

In general, “the trend in the world, not just in Europe, is that supply from aquatic species is increasingly shifted to aquaculture. It is no coincidence that the most recent FAO estimates report that the world‘s aquaculture productions have exceeded those from fishing. Until a few years ago there was still an extremely shifted relationship towards the fish caught. And this for two reasons. The first is that many fish stocks are overexploited. The second lies in the certainty of supply based on the consumption of individual users and also of catering” he concludes. In practice, if you want to eat every day, with trawling you have to wait for the rhythms of nature, while aquaculture guarantees the quantities needed for the market. While respecting the environment.

