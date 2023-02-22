After the vaccines, the new laboratory food business is advancing

The formal step of authorizing the sale of synthetically produced foods is still missing. But, day after day, the pressing of the pressure increases in Brussels lobbies representing a large group of start-ups and even listed food companies, ready to do business with meat, fish and milk made in the laboratory. After all, the dish is rich, given that today the meat market alone is worth about 180 billion. With consumption estimated to grow by 70% between now and 2050, as explained bySchool of Economic Warfare di Paris.

Who are the big investors

This is why behind some start-ups there are the names of large and powerful international investors, ready to play a role in what is considered the game of the future: feeding the world. “The supply chain attracts large investors such as Bill Gates, Richard Branson (patron in Virgin), Jack Welch (former General Electric number one) o Tyson Foods. And that is the largest US food company whose reputation has not always been characterized by respect for ethical and ecological canons. Given the technical difficulties, the prices are still high, but the challenge is enormous” they clarify fromSchool of Economic Warfare.

The Brazilian is also added to the list Jbsthe largest meat producer in the world, competitor of the group Cremoniniwhich has seen fit to diversify through the Spanish start-up Cubic. After all, the choice is almost obligatory if it is true that, according to a report by GovGrant, in 2040 the consumption of synthetic meat will exceed that of natural meat. An overtaking that will materialize first of all in the United States and then also arrive in the Old Continent.

The slogans are catchy

The taste of the world, saving the earth with synthetic food, helping to preserve the planet, sustainable and nutritious food. This is how the production of meat and fish in the laboratory is described. Foods that will arrive on European tables only after the go-ahead from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The pressure is decidedly high, aimed at getting public opinion to accept the idea of ​​the landing of synthetic foods on the shelves of supermarkets.

The target? To accept the idea that food is not only produced by mother earth, but in the laboratory. With the optimization of raw materials, energy saving and more environmentally friendly. At least on paper. Without going into the theme of taste, which the start-ups of the sector say is identical if not better than the original. “We use a few cells from an animal to grow meat, fish and oil without raising the whole animal,” explains the website of the Cellular agricolture European association based in Brussels around which the most important companies in the sector in the Old Continent revolve.

Who are the protagonists in Europe?

They are start-ups that revolve around Cellular agriculture Europe, an association that represents the interests of groups in the sector in Brussels. Many are Israeli. And it couldn’t be otherwise given that Tel-Aviv is a sort of technological outpost in synthetic food. They are the Israelis Aleph farms e SuperMeat. But there is no shortage of European companies: from Spain Cubiq Foods to the French Gourmey e vitalmeat, up to the English Highersteaks e Ivy farmin German Blue seafood. Few still listed as Steakholder foods, Wilk o Tyson Foods.

On the market however, there are those who are already betting on an IPO boom along the lines of what happened in the past, not too distant for biotechs, which promised to cure all the world‘s ills with molecules still being tested. After all, the sector is in constant need of money, given the very high investments.

According to Good Food Institutea non-profit organization that promotes plant and cellular alternatives to animal products, investments to produce cultured meat, between 2015 and November 2019, exceeded 150 million dollars. According to McKynsey, there will be another 25 billion in investments over the next 5 years. The pace of the research will then also depend on the space for marketing, hitherto limited by the authorization passage of food health supervision. However, the process has been in progress since the first go-ahead from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for the Californian start-up Just Eat in December 2020. It was the first regulatory authority in the world to approve a cultured meat product for sale in the market. And it certainly won’t be the last.

Assocarni raises the alarm

“We believe that there is a real disinformation campaign underway to underestimate the dangers associated with the production of synthetic meats for consumption and more generally of synthetic products such as milk, cheese and fish that will arrive soon after” he explains Luigi Scordamaglia, number one of Assocarni, an association that brings together Italian meat producers.

“There are enormous interests from groups to speed up processes and make sure that what has already happened happens in the United States where the Food & Drug Administration has authorized the first synthetic product ever, a synthetic chicken by Upside foodsemploying few months to evaluate the effects when it takes about ten years to authorize a completely new drug,” he continues.

In practice, “the large groups aim to simplify and speed up the procedure for authorizing a food product, in this case meat, which never existed – he continues -. For us it is profoundly irresponsible, since it is a food that is made from undifferentiated cells grown in a bioreactor with hormonal growth factors”. According to Scordamaglia, at the moment “it is absolutely impossible to predict what the effects will be in the medium to long term” of the diet based on this type of product.

For this reason the number one of Assocarni proposes “an ad hoc path precisely because a similar product has never existed and therefore the evaluation certainly cannot be based on four data that the producers themselves provide. It is an absolute alarm to be raised regardless of whether the thing is done in twelve or twenty-four months. However, these are things that are incompatible with risk and with the precautionary principle”.

A national law can change that

Also to protection of the Italian food supply chain, which is worth a quarter of GDP, about 570 billion. “The Italian government has announced national legislation on these issues which we hope will arrive very quickly, even before recognition. A national ban aimed at having true data and not conditional or non-existent data ”he adds. Also because at stake, in addition to the health risks, there is also the risk of an undemocratic concentration control of global food in very few hands, also conditioned by the enormous resources and enormous influence that big investors have on institutions. “Including the European ones – he concludes -. With the president Ursula von der Leyen which is irresponsibly solicitous to listen to these global multinationals”.