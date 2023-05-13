Syracuse, the export of the area is worth 69% of all of Sicily

Listen to the audio version of the article

It closed 2022 with an increase in exports of 76% on 2021, represents 69% of Sicilian exports, the per capita added value shows a marked increase, with an increase of 6.8% compared to the previous year, to which the industrial sector contributes with 56.6%. This is the scenario, in summary, of the province of Syracuse told during the annual meeting of Confindustria which was held yesterday at Irem, a jewel of the engineering industry with four thousand employees and a widespread presence throughout the world. The data confirm, if anything were needed, the centrality of the industrial area of ​​the province of Arezzo and confirm the importance of one of the largest European energy poles. The data also confirm the need, for this pole, for greater attention from politics while entrepreneurs ask to put a stop to European policies which “often – they say – have only an ideological flavour”. Because the message that arrives here from Brussels is that of aversion and the feeling is that the EU does not want to take any account of the programs of the companies that are here to invest, to improve plants, to go in the direction of the ecological transition . “If the objectives that are set are unrealistic, isolated and ideologically directed, the real risk is that the environmental question, from a necessity that becomes an opportunity, will turn into propaganda that is not only unproductive but even counterproductive” says the president of Confindustria Siracusa Diego Bivona in his introductory report.

The context is that of an area that employs 10,000 people, made up of large companies interconnected with each other but also of small and medium-sized enterprises, including innovative ones. Having escaped the danger of the closure of the Isab refineries and having taken note of the acquisition of the company by Goi Energy, the hub is preparing to face the challenges ahead. «It was possible to avoid the worst only thanks to the decisive intervention of a responsible government – ​​says Bivona -. Today we are asking for the establishment of a permanent round table for continuous and transparent comparison between businesses, the Region which must make the investment implementation times traceable and the national government which must intervene with the EU, to face those limits which do not encourage the transition, and identify sources of incentive financing that help the refining sector».

From here, from this pole, comes a quarter of the need for essential energy products for the country. Minister Adolfo Urso tries to give an answer and in the meantime announces a provision dedicated to refining: «We will bring to the Council of Ministers a provision that arises from the problems inherent in the refining system in Italy, also following the discussion we held together with the other players in the refining. It will serve to boost the transition in the refinery sector and in the oil system of our country”. As regards the relationship with Europe, the minister claims the efficacy of the action taken: «We – he says – are committed in Europe to ensure that the transition is sustainable. We have reopened the dossier on light vehicles. We succeeded. It seemed impossible. We have shown that there may be a future for the endothermic engine powered by fuel and I hope more and more by biofuel. In each environmental and industrial dossier, we act by broadening our consensus in Europe so that this transition is truly sustainable for the Italian and European industrial and social system”.