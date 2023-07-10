System Leads the Future of Wisdom: Highlights from Stery System Technology Exchange Meeting

System Leads the Future of Wisdom | Stery System Technology Exchange Meeting Successfully Concluded

The door and window industry is experiencing unprecedented changes in this era of rapid systematization and intelligence. In order to showcase their technical strength and innovative achievements, Stery System recently organized the “System Leads the Smart Future” Stery System Technology Exchange Conference at their Shenzhen headquarters. The event gathered door, window, and supply chain enterprises from across the country to engage in in-depth exchanges and learning in the field of system doors and windows.

On the morning of the event, more than 70 guests and friends from door and window enterprises, as well as upstream and downstream enterprises, were warmly received by Mi Jianjun, General Manager of Stereo Systems Division, Gao Yanhong, Chief R&D Engineer, and Yu Hailong, Director of Customer Department. The purpose of the visit was to provide a comprehensive demonstration of the Stery system’s forward-thinking capabilities.

During the morning visit, the guests had the opportunity to personally experience the high efficiency and precision of the door and window system manufacturing process at the first and second industrial parks. Workers on the production line diligently followed the process, ensuring excellence in every step, from the selection of raw materials to the final production. In the CNAS laboratory, the guests gained a deep understanding of the performance indicators of the Sterye door and window system. Every aspect of the Stery door and window system, from raw materials to finished products, undergoes strict control to meet high-quality standards.

In the new product exhibition hall, the visiting guests had the chance to explore the latest system door and window products of Stery System. They witnessed the innovation and breakthroughs made by Stereo System in the research and development of doors and windows, as well as the continuous improvement in the performance of door and window systems.

In the afternoon, Mi Jianjun delivered a welcome speech during the communication session, providing a detailed interpretation of Stery Systems’ corporate strategy. He emphasized that Stery System is the only company in the field of home improvement doors and windows with both a “door and window system research and development and experiment base” and a “system testing laboratory”. Their one-stop, full-link door and window hardware and software matching and services ensure that there are no difficult system doors and windows in the world.

Gao Yanhong, the chief engineer of Stery R&D, introduced the guests to various products, including the Stery Turin G24/41/45 series, narrow-side sliding and sealing windows, narrow-edge inner/outward opening windows GE17 platform products, and platform-type Sterye GE17 system solutions. She provided detailed technical interpretations and highlighted the selling points of these products.

Li Feng, the manager of the supply chain guarantee department, showcased the in-depth exploration of the intelligent manufacturing direction of the future door and window system by the Stery system. The intelligent manufacturing solution of Steryo System not only brings significant changes to the production of door and window systems but also provides strong support for the transformation and upgrading of the entire manufacturing industry.

The visitors were then guided to the site of the Smart Manufacturing Solution of Stery System, where they witnessed a brand new world of smart manufacturing. The exhibition showcased STORO smart devices and software systems, highlighting their practical application scenarios in real life. Every detail in this space demonstrated the charm of smart manufacturing.

In the subsequent technical exchange session, Yu Hailong, director of Stereo System, and Gao Yanhong, chief R&D engineer, conducted in-depth communication with door and window enterprises and supply chain customers on system door and window technology innovation and product development. The visiting guests praised the technical strength and innovative achievements of Stereo System, expressing their increased understanding and confidence in the future development of the company.

The successful conclusion of the Stery System Technology Exchange Conference not only enhanced visitors’ understanding and trust in Stereo System but also established a solid foundation for the nationwide promotion of Stery System. In the future, Stery system will continue to lead the technological improvement and iteration of China‘s door and window systems, promoting high-quality innovation and development of the industry through systematic and intelligent technologies.

