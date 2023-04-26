Systemically important banks – Finma: Postfinance and ZKB emergency plans cannot yet be implemented – News

The financial market supervisory authority criticizes the plans for the crisis at Postfinance and ZKB. Raiffeisen gets good grades.

Postfinance still has some homework to do before its contingency plan can be implemented in the event of a crisis. This is the conclusion of the Financial Market Authority (Finma) in its report published on Wednesday. At the moment she has “no plausible plan” and will have to realign her strategy for recapitalization in an emergency after the failure of the Postal Organization Act.

Legend: Postfinance CEO Hansruedi Köng had already made the critical Finma assessment public in an interview with “Finanz und Wirtschaft” published the previous evening and criticized it as “a little outdated”. She refers to figures from 2021. “Today we are in a much better position – especially in terms of emergency protection,” explained Köng.

The Zürcher Kantonalbank is also only on the way to a fully implementable plan, according to Finma. The state institute has not yet reserved enough capital for recapitalization in an emergency.

The Raiffeisen group, on the other hand, is doing well in the Finma rating. Finma considers its emergency plan to be feasible for the first time. Their emergency plan now meets the requirements for an “uninterrupted continuation of systemically important functions in the event of imminent insolvency.”

progress within a year

A year ago, all three of these systemically important domestic banks still had no emergency plan that could be implemented. Finma is now drawing a more differentiated picture.

In principle, all systemically important banks must have a working plan in place in the event of a financial crisis. The main point is that the state does not have to save these banks in a crisis, but that they can fail without destabilizing the Swiss economy.

CS and UBS contingency plans

In addition to the two big banks UBS and CS, the large domestically oriented institutes ZKB, Raiffeisen and Postfinance are considered systemically important in Switzerland.

In contrast to the three domestic banks, according to Finma’s assessment, CS and UBS have had a fundamentally functioning plan for the event of a crisis for some time. FINMA confirms further progress for the 2022 reporting year.