It’s called T-Mad, the electric pick-up that seems to be the made-in-China-style answer to Tesla’s Cybertruck analogue. The gigantic vehicle of the Chinese brand IAT is, in fact, 5,878 mm long, more or less the same length as the Cybertruck, 2,198 mm wide and another 2,029 mm to which is added a huge wheelbase of 3,622 mm, measurements that make it, the conditional is a must since the official dimensions of the Cybertruck have not yet been released, both wider and higher and with a slightly shorter wheelbase than the model of the Californian brand.

A futuristic cockpit for the Chinese model

The T-Mad’s exterior design makes the electric pickup look like something out of a sci-fi movie. The front end is unconventional and features full-width LED lights instead of the more traditional headlights. It also lacks a real front grille as happens in many other battery-powered vehicles and offers a black plastic bumper equipped with two tow hooks in pure off-road style. Like the Cybertruck, IAT’s pickup has four doors but the ones behind it fold open with the cab that can be configured in a variety of ways.

The range is between 800 and 1000 km

In some images of the passenger compartment provided by the IAT brand itself, it is noted in particular that a lounge-style armchair is foreseen in the rear part of the cabin, while three smaller seats can be distributed inside in various configurations as well as being of the rotatable type. At the center of the passenger compartment is the driver’s seat. Since this is a concept, there are still no official technical details on the T-Mad, but the production model is said to be credited with a range of around 800km, which can go up to 1,000km with a larger battery.

The mega SUV Kalman also belongs to the same IAT brand

The Chinese brand IAT is not new to model solutions with such gigantic dimensions. In fact, at last year’s Beijing show, IAT presented the mega SUV Kalman, a real beast of over 6 meters designed to challenge the Hummer H1. Produced in just 10 units, it was offered at the astonishing price of 1.85 million dollars, which is to say 26 times higher than the most expensive Ford model, the F-450 Super Duty with which, moreover, it shared the same petrol engine, a V10 6.8 liters of displacement accredited with a power of 367 hp.

Interior with customizations also of the golden type

In addition, the cockpit adopted some typical solutions of the iconic Ford F-150 even if heavily branded in Chinese style with even golden customizations. The Kalman seated four, with passengers in the rear getting the royal treatment, including a very Rolls-Royce-style Starlight headlining, complete with a tablet holder, fridge and even mugs. tea cups matched with different sizes. In short, the maximum of both strangeness, but also of pure extravagance.