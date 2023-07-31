T. Mariotti delivers the ultra-luxury ship for extreme cruises

Listen to the audio version of the article

Seabourn, the Carnival group company specializing in ultra-luxury cruises, has taken delivery of its second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit. The ship was delivered by the Genoese shipyard T. Mariotti which in this way also completed the order for the company’s second ultra-luxury shipping vessel (it had previously built the Seabourn Venture).

Pursuit offers the best of both worlds: the luxury and elegance that distinguish us and the world of exploration and adventure, said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. The ship has been masterfully designed for guests who are looking for experiences out of the ordinary».

New flagship

One year after the delivery of the Venture, Marco Ghiglione, CEO of Mariotti said, «we are happy to have completed and delivered its sister: Seabourn Pursuit, which offers the same luxurious “yacht” experience that travelers expect from Seabourn, enriched by unique hardware and equipment that allows the company to offer the widest range of expedition activities led by an expert team of 24 scientists, scholars, and naturalists».

The Seabourn Pursuit has been designed and built for different environments according to Polar Class standards and is equipped with the latest hardware and technologies to be able to sail to any corner of the world. Seabourn Pursuit has nearly 2,800 square feet of deck space and special finishing touches to every corner, including indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views and a camera mounted on the Constellation lounge mast, capable to transmit images up to 5 miles away on monitors located throughout the ship

Luxury and cuisine

In addition, the ship, like the other ships in the Seabourn fleet, offers eight dining options serving gourmet cuisine and luxurious suite accommodations, including a pair of two-level Wintergarden suites.

