The output of the five major types of steel products was 9.4725 million tons, an increase of 151,400 tons week-on-week; the total steel inventory was 23.1993 million tons, a decrease of 356,300 tons week-on-week, and the decline has expanded.

The total supply and demand inventory situation is basically the same as last year, the output continued to grow, the growth rate of table demand slowed down, and the inventory dropped slightly.Hot rollThe performance is slightly better than that of thread, and the position of coil snail can continue to be held. The electric furnace is profitable and resumes production quickly, and it has now risen to a high level in the same period; the output of blast furnace molten iron was high in the same period, and it increased slightly this week. Steel demand has only rebounded to the level of the same period last year. If there is no significant increase in subsequent demand, demand expectations may be falsified. It is recommended to close long positions on rallies.

