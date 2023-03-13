Customers often pay a fee of several hundred euros for the credit card at the end of the year. picture alliance / Zoonar | Robert Kneschke

Most credit card issuers either charge an account maintenance fee or charge you a fee for payments and withdrawals. But they still exist, the free credit cards. This is shown by an evaluation of the comparison portal Check24. A total of nine banks do not charge an account management fee. With six providers, there are no restrictions at all.

The corona measures are being reduced worldwide and the trips that have been canceled in recent years are now being made up for more and more. At the same time, prices for food, transport and services are rising worldwide. The order of the day is also on vacation: save money wherever possible.

But you can not only save money with cheap flights, you can also reduce your costs when paying and withdrawing cash abroad. Because: They still exist, the free credit cards. This shows an evaluation of comparison portal Check24.

These banks offer free credit cards

A total of nine credit card providers do not charge you an annual fee. Six of them are even completely free – you don’t pay extra for cash withdrawals or for domestic and international payments. At Bank Norwegian you will also receive a new customer bonus of 60 euros.

