Home Business Table shows: These nine credit cards are completely free
Business

Table shows: These nine credit cards are completely free

by admin
Table shows: These nine credit cards are completely free

Customers often pay a fee of several hundred euros for the credit card at the end of the year.
picture alliance / Zoonar | Robert Kneschke

Most credit card issuers either charge an account maintenance fee or charge you a fee for payments and withdrawals.

But they still exist, the free credit cards. This is shown by an evaluation of the comparison portal Check24.

A total of nine banks do not charge an account management fee. With six providers, there are no restrictions at all.

The corona measures are being reduced worldwide and the trips that have been canceled in recent years are now being made up for more and more. At the same time, prices for food, transport and services are rising worldwide. The order of the day is also on vacation: save money wherever possible.

But you can not only save money with cheap flights, you can also reduce your costs when paying and withdrawing cash abroad. Because: They still exist, the free credit cards. This shows an evaluation of comparison portal Check24.

These banks offer free credit cards

A total of nine credit card providers do not charge you an annual fee. Six of them are even completely free – you don’t pay extra for cash withdrawals or for domestic and international payments. At Bank Norwegian you will also receive a new customer bonus of 60 euros.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

See also  The vivo X Fold+ score of 1.1 million is close to the gaming phone-Mobile phone

The offers are real credit cards and not debit cards, which can be crucial when traveling abroad. Some hotels or rental car companies only accept real credit cards.

read too

Interest rate turnaround reaches more and more banks: DKB raises call money interest to 1.0 percent

“The demand for travel has recently increased again and we see a clear connection to the increased demand for credit cards,” says Tim Koniarski from Check24. In particular, the popularity of classic credit cards shows that a credit limit is required for hotels or rental cars when traveling. “Debit cards, which are now included free of charge with many current accounts, are often not sufficient when travelling.”

You may also like

Pre-sale of Geely Galaxy L7 equipped with Raytheon...

Debt brake: “Germany is not mentally prepared for...

Silicon Valley Bank sold to HSBC for £1....

Silicon Valley bank bust: Banks fight back against...

Discover the Safest and Most Convenient!

Dong Mingzhu: I have been hospitalized for 12...

Politics – NRW school minister does not travel...

a magazine at the service of the international...

Stock at a low – Credit Suisse shareholders...

Pd, Schlein starts ‘soft’. All the names of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy