The European ETF provider Tabula Investment Management Limited has launched the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) government bond ETF.

In particular, it is the Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF (TGCC LN) offers exposure to a broad portfolio of USD denominated government bonds issued by six GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait).

As the world‘s largest oil-producing region, the GCC represents an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to rapidly developing nations with ambitious plans to liberalize and diversify their economies. Until now, European ETF investors could only access the Middle East bond market through emerging or global ETFs.

Working mechanism

USD GCC Sovereign Bonds are high quality emerging market securities and offer diversification benefits over other global bonds. The TGCC ETF addresses some of these challenges and supports much more granular asset allocation decisions. The TGCC aims to seguire l’Indice ICE Gulf Cooperation Council Government Bond ex- 144a.

Developed by Tabula, the index is made up of about 100 government bonds with ratings from AA to B denominated in USD. To be included, bonds must have a minimum maturity of 1 year and a minimum amount outstanding of US$500 million.

The index currently offers exposure to six GCC countries and applies a cap of 25% per country. Furthermore, the index has a current yield of 5.2% and a duration of 7.8 years.

“With recessionary fears and continued economic uncertainty remaining prevalent globally, investors may view the current situation as an appropriate time to reevaluate asset allocation decisions, with a view to increasing diversification across regions and types of investable instruments,” he says Michael John Lytle, CEO of Tabula. “Sovereign bonds issued by GCC countries have historically exhibited a higher Sharpe Ratio than EM overall and still offer high profitability. As the GCC region undertakes numerous initiatives to diversify its oil and gas revenues, a more granular allocation to the region could play a significant role in building more defensive portfolios.”