A few days ago, the official website of the Australian Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications released information showing thatall 15,914 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles sold in Australia in 2022 will be recalled due to taillight problems.

Australian officials said the lighting problem could increase the risk of accidents and cause serious injury or death to occupants and other road participants. This is Tesla’s second recall in Australia in two weeks and the third this month.

In fact, this is also a follow-up to Tesla’s major taillight recall in Maine. A few days ago, Tesla submitted documents to NHTSA showing that more than 321,000 vehicles will be recalled because the taillights may fail to light up intermittently. OTA upgrade update.

In addition, it is worth noting that Tesla has also been recalling “crazily” recently. Last week, Tesla China announced the recall of imported Model S, Model X and some imported and domestic Model 3 electric vehicles, totaling more than 67,000 vehicles.

The reason for the recall is that due to software problems, the feedback voltage of the power battery voltage sensing circuit may be inconsistent with the real voltage of the electric brick, resulting in misjudgment by the battery management system.The vehicle screen displays warnings such as “requires maintenance” and “safely park the vehicle”, and the vehicle will gradually stop power output, posing safety hazards.

Recently, because of the “braking” problem, Tesla has been a hot topic in domestic public opinion, and some netizens have linked the recall with the “braking problem”, but Tesla has not made a detailed statement on this. illustrate.

