Tailor-made for the Savior Y9000P 2023: Lenovo launches a new 140W GaN adapter

2023-03-09

Earlier, Lenovo Savior announced that the upcoming Y9000P 2023 series will support 140W portable fast charging, which solves the current situation of having to carry an extra “brick” when going out with a gaming laptop.

recently,Lenovo has launched a new 140W GaN power adapter C140 specially designed for Y9000P 2023.

In terms of volume, the C140 is smaller than the original adapter and is easier to carry. It is available in black and white.

According to the official test data, in “DOTA 2”, running at the highest quality of 2K, the frame rate using the original 300W adapter is 182.2, while the frame rate using the 140W charger is 142.4.

In “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”, also running at the highest quality of 2K, the frame rate with the adapter is 88.2, and the frame rate with the charger is 80.9.

As can be seen,While it is more portable, the use of 140W fast charging with less power will not seriously affect the frame rate of the game.

