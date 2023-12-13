Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will step down in the coming months – Wall Street Journal

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, Wu Zhaoxie, has announced his plans to step down following the country’s presidential election in January. Wu, the longest-serving foreign minister since Taiwan became a democracy, cited the need for new leadership, regardless of the outcome of the election.

During his tenure, Wu experienced significant events that shaped Taiwan’s foreign policy, including efforts to distance the country from the United States and tensions with China. His departure will leave Taipei without an experienced foreign minister at a time of uncertainty in relations between China and the US.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Wu reflected on his nearly six-year tenure, describing it as one of the most challenging foreign minister positions in the world.

As Taiwan prepares for a transition in leadership, the impact of Wu’s departure on the country’s foreign relations remains to be seen.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

