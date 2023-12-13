Home » Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will step down in the coming months – Wall Street Journal
Business

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will step down in the coming months – Wall Street Journal

by admin
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will step down in the coming months – Wall Street Journal

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, Wu Zhaoxie, has announced his plans to step down following the country’s presidential election in January. Wu, the longest-serving foreign minister since Taiwan became a democracy, cited the need for new leadership, regardless of the outcome of the election.

During his tenure, Wu experienced significant events that shaped Taiwan’s foreign policy, including efforts to distance the country from the United States and tensions with China. His departure will leave Taipei without an experienced foreign minister at a time of uncertainty in relations between China and the US.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Wu reflected on his nearly six-year tenure, describing it as one of the most challenging foreign minister positions in the world.

As Taiwan prepares for a transition in leadership, the impact of Wu’s departure on the country’s foreign relations remains to be seen.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

See also  Why did the three major airlines purchase 292 Airbus planes to reach the largest order in history? - IT & Transport - Aviation

You may also like

Il Sole 24 Ore and Sopra Steria Italia...

Fewer exits in 2024? That’s what the numbers...

El Salvador to Issue Bitcoin Bonds in 2024...

Stellantis, ChatGpt will also help with online sales...

Kia EV9 SUV: Reservations Open for Electric Vehicle...

“The crisis is not over yet.” Beijing’s economic...

Xiaomi: Yu Chengdong’s unfounded and untrue remarks about...

These are the cities with the highest quality...

Popular, Inc. Appoints Jorge J. García as New...

Resolution 14 of 05/12/2023 – Secretariat of State...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy