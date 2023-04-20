Taiwan is looking for allies and certainties in Latin America

On March 31, a red carpet spread over a military base in Guatemala City welcomed a diplomatic delegation from the autonomous Taiwanese government that came to show “the commitment to Taiwan for freedom and democracy”. Guatemala e Belize.

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, on his first trip since the outbreak of the pandemic, visited the two Central American states which, with some Caribbean islands, recognize Taipei as sovereign and independent. During the delegation’s stopover in the United States, Tsai met the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, and Beijing has responded militarily to what it considers a provocative act. In Guatemala, Tsai found the support of his counterpart Alejandro Giammattei, who reiterated his country’s “immutable” support for the sovereignty aspirations of the island, which he considers “the only true China“. The Taipei delegation then visited a hospital built with $22 million in Taiwanese aid. Giammattei will return the visit at the end of April.

Also in Belize, where Tsai continued her journey from April 2 to 4, the Taiwanese delegation was welcomed with open arms. Local Prime Minister Johnny Briceño thanked Taiwan for investing in key sectors for his country’s development, including agricultural programs and a $16.5 million hospital. Also on the occasion of this visit to Latin America, Taiwan said it was ready to meet the economic requests of its allies, proposing cooperation “from agriculture to public health, from the digital economy to the security of supply chains”.

China’s interests

Tsai’s journey takes place in a very delicate moment for relations between Latin America and Taiwan. A few days earlier, theHonduras he had broken with Taipei to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing. The Tegucigalpa government explained the choice as the result of “pragmatism and not ideology”. While it was unclear whether an earlier negotiation for aid from Taiwan had failed, Honduras has opened a credit line with China for the construction of a hydroelectric dam, financed by the Chinese government.

A clear example of the strategy that Beijing has been pursuing for decades in Latin America, with the dual objective of minimize Taiwan’s diplomatic network and finance infrastructure on the continent for facilitate access to natural resources. Since Tsai’s election in 2016, nine countries have broken with Taiwan, while since 2005, there have been nine countriesChina has invested more than $130 billion in the region, with trade relations that will reach 700 billion in 2035. An influence strategy considered positive by the majority of Latin American citizens. Now, with the decision of Honduras, which followed those of El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, Taiwan’s allies in the world are down to thirteen.

Decisive elections

With China increasingly aggressive in the Taiwan Strait, the fate of the island and the peace in the Indo-Pacific it could go through two rounds of elections in countries of 6 and 17 million inhabitants on the other side of the world. In Paraguaywhere the vote is held on April 30, Taiwan has entered the electoral debate between Sebastian Penaleader of the Colorado Party to the government, and Pedro Efrain Alegreof the centre-left PLRA party. During the 66 years of relations between Asuncion and Taipei, after the dictatorship that ended in 1989, the right-wing Colorados, historical allies of the island, have almost always governed. Peña leads the current of former president Horacio Cartes, who in 2017 attempted to change the constitution to extend his mandate, which favors the opposition of ephraim. The latter stated that once elected he would recognize Beijing: “Taiwan is not doing enough and Paraguay is sacrificing a lot for this relationship. We have to choose who offers us the best conditions”. It is an election campaign move that looks to the lobbies of meat and soy producers, who want to increase exports with China.

However, Taiwan boasts millions of investments in the country, including infrastructure and universities. Instead, the vote will take place on 25 June Guatemala, where Giammattei cannot run for re-election. As a former Guatemalan minister explained, the relationship with Taiwan is a way to get into the good graces of the United Statesi, in a period of difficult relations due to rampant corruption in the Central American country.

The future of Taiwan in Latin America

Taiwan’s diplomatic situation in Latin America and the world seems increasingly hanging by a thread. The South American continent veered to the left, and the countries of this new pink tide that Lula is trying to guide seem increasingly favorable to Beijing. Even assuming that both candidates aligned with Taipei win the polls, they remain at stake for Taiwan an economic issue and a political one. First, now that the electoral debate is open and after the recent examples of Nicaragua and Honduras, the allies are in a position to ask Taiwan for more resources. Requests that China would be willing to satisfy in exchange for diplomatic closure with Taipei. These international relations – in Efraín’s words “linked to the interests of the peoples” – are getting worse and worse with the inaction of the United States in the region, which does not invest and commerce as much as other actors in Latin America.

Politically, maintaining the status quo they would remain allies of Taiwan two political forces with obvious problems with respect to the values ​​of freedom and democracy that Taipei wants to embody in the eyes of the world. For Taiwan it would be increasingly difficult to export its narrative having as “democratic partners” the leaders of a semi-coup movement in Paraguay and one that imprisons opponents in Guatemala. If, on the other hand, these two elections take away other allies from Taiwan, the West’s cards to support the island’s democratic demands will further diminish. Not to mention that in 2024 there will be votes in Taiwan itself (as well as in the United States), and that one of the two parties in the running wants to get closer to China.