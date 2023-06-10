Home » Taiwan is putting pressure on the EU for trade agreements
Business

Taiwan is putting pressure on the EU for trade agreements

by admin
Taiwan is putting pressure on the EU for trade agreements

Taiwan brings up a trade agreement with the European Union in connection with the construction of Taiwanese chip factories such as TSMC in Europe. Legal frameworks are very important when aiming for long-term investments, the country’s trade representative, John Deng, told Reuters. Although there are many discussions between Taiwan and the EU on the subject, the Europeans are reluctant to set a legal framework that would protect Taiwanese companies.

