Taiwan is putting pressure on the EU for trade agreements

Taiwan brings up a trade agreement with the European Union in connection with the construction of Taiwanese chip factories such as TSMC in Europe. Legal frameworks are very important when aiming for long-term investments, the country’s trade representative, John Deng, told Reuters. Although there are many discussions between Taiwan and the EU on the subject, the Europeans are reluctant to set a legal framework that would protect Taiwanese companies.
