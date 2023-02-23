Zelensky-Berlusconi, dispute continues

“Tajani of struggle and government”. This could be the title that sums up the current state of confusion that reigns in the Italian centre-right and in Forza Italia in particular. The facts are known. The diatribe between Berlusconi and Zelensky not only did not subside with Meloni’s visit to Kievbut it even increased in intensity thanks to the contemptuous and irreverent attitude of the Ukrainian comedian.

The prime minister could do nothing but repel the unexpected, skilfully prepared attack, but she fell into the trap. Even double trap, why no one had warned the Italian diplomacy of Biden’s visit which inevitably overshadowed that of Meloni. A trap that could cost a lot to the centre-right which is currently experiencing a surreal situation with Forza Italia split between an official pro-Ukraine role and another pro-Russia role.

After all, these are the inevitable contradictions to which the government that is pro-Russian at heart but that in order to govern must have the OK from Washington and Brussels, under penalty of the immediate emergence of Giorgia Meloni’s “fascist” past. This is the blackmail to which the Italian executive must submit and this is the mother of all the contradictions we are witnessing in these days, in these hours.

In fact Berlusconi is a personal friend of Putin, Salvini walked around Red Square with a T-shirt with Putin’s image printed on it and Giorgia Meloni has always been a sovereignist, which means, let us not forget, being pro Russia. The litmus test is that Meloni is a close friend of Viktor Orban who in turn is a close friend of Putin. Since you’ve been in government, of course you’ve eliminated any reference to the Hungarian leader but there remains an embarrassing amount of documentation and selfies in which the two show their love and agreement. We could say that the “queen is naked” and she can no longer hide these contradictions. In all this, poor Tajani tries to navigate a frankly surreal situation: on the one hand he says that Forza Italia is with Zelensky and on the other Berlusconi beats him. In the meantime, Russia does not miss the opportunity and supports Berlusconi wholeheartedly.

Russia-Ukraine war, nuclear risk

Meloni obviously doesn’t know what to do and hopes that time will pass and the situation will cool down but the touchy and treacherous character of the Ukrainian leader leaves her no respite. Italy is increasingly becoming the center of world interest in this unwanted war which is not of the West. Among other things, right now, the danger of a devastating escalation of the conflict is tragically real with China which is getting ever closer to Russia, which is its “natural ally” against the USA. Outbreaks are breaking out everywhere: now it’s Transnistria’s turn which could open up another very dangerous front to the east with the Republic of Moldova and very close Romania, a member of NATO. The risk of a Third Nuclear World War is very present and if Zelensky cannot be controlled, tragedy is certain. But is “dying for Kiev” really worth it? What real interest does the West have in meddling in what is clearly a Russian civil war? These are the questions that Western public opinion is asking more and more and governments still have to answer.

Read also

“Now who hears this from Arcore”, the cartoon on Meloni-Zelensky

Subscribe to the newsletter

