Take Off Group closes the first nine months of 2022 with revenues up by 10.2% (€ 19.6 million)

Take Off Group closes the first nine months of 2022 with revenues up by 10.2% (€ 19.6 million)

Take Off, a company active in the retail trade of clothing and accessories for adults and children, today announced the results for the first nine months of 2022.

In particular, the group closed the period with revenues of approximately 19.6 million euros, up by 10.2% compared to the 17.8 million euros achieved at 30 September 2021.

In particular, only the parent company Take Off recorded revenues of € 15.5 million, + 16.2% compared to the same period of the previous year; while Over, which specializes in the creation of overkids branded products for children up to the age of 14, recorded revenues of € 4.1 million, down by 8.0% compared to 30 September 2021.

From the company note emerges the group’s objective to continue the strategic development project based on the expansion of the points of sale by leveraging 5 competitive advantages: knowledge of the preferences of a wide category of customers, strong attention to customer experience, high competence operational, strong relationships with suppliers and effective purchasing policies.

