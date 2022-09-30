Take Off, a group active in the retail trade of clothing and accessories for adults and children, closed the first half of 2022 with revenues of 12.9 million, up 11.9% compared to 30 June 2021 which had been affected restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Group’s average selling price is € 16.20 (€ 15.55 in the first half of 2021).

Ebitda was 3.3 million with an Ebitda margin of 25.4%; the comparison with the first half of 2021 (4 million, equal to 34.2%) must take into account the significant investments to support the development of the Group. Furthermore, the half-year was influenced by higher costs for services attributable to consultancy costs following the listing on the Stock Exchange in November 2021.

Ebit is equal to 2.2 million (-27%) and the net result is 1.4 million (-33%).

The Net Financial Position is cash positive for 7.7 million: the change compared to the figure as at 31 December 2021 (cash positive for 12.1 million).

The current scenario is constantly changing and it still remains difficult to predict the future in the short and medium term. The directors of the Group are not only confident about the good trend of the prospective economic results, although influenced by the socio-political effects, but they believe it is essential to continue investing in their growth and development path, also seizing the opportunities that will be generated by any crises of some operators of market.