On March 6, FAW Toyota announced the price of the bZ3.The new car has launched a total of 3 models, priced at 169,800 to 199,800 yuan,The new car is positioned as a medium-sized pure electric car, using BYD’s Fudi motor and lithium iron phosphate battery. The CLTC working condition has a battery life of 616km, and it only takes 27 minutes to charge 30%-80%.

In terms of car purchase rights, consumers who place an order before April 16 can also enjoy a 20,000 yuan reservation limit.

The front of the car adopts a closed design, and is equipped with through-type LED daytime running lights. The headlights on the left and right sides are sharp in shape, and the bottom is surrounded by black shovels.

The body uses hidden door handles. It is worth noting that the position of the rear triangular window is very rearward, almost connected to the rear, which can ensure the transparency of the rear passengers’ vision.

The length, width and height of the new car are 4725/1835/1475mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2880mm, which is smaller than BYD Seal. The B and C pillars of the new car adopt hidden design.

It is worth mentioning that the steering wheel design of Toyota bZ3 is also relatively rare. The turn signal switch is designed on the steering wheel, and there is a turn signal button switch on the left and right, which is more eye-catching. The wiper switch is designed as a “shift paddle” type, and it is expected that car owners may have a short learning and adaptation process.

Compared with Toyota’s traditional fuel vehicles, the car-machine system of the vehicle has been significantly improved. The suspended instrument panel is set at the rear of the center console, showing a “HUD”-like effect.

The 12.3-inch floating central control screen is placed vertically in the middle, supporting multiple entertainment audio-visual apps such as Himalaya and Kuwo Music, and also supports functions such as voice control, wireless charging, panoramic images, and car-machine interconnection.

In terms of power, Toyota bZ3 is built on the e-TNGA platform, using BYD’s Fudi motor and lithium iron phosphate battery. The CLTC working condition has two types of battery life: 517km and 616km, and it only takes 27 minutes to charge from 30% to 80%.Driven by a front single motor, the maximum power of the motors is 135 kW and 180 kW respectively, and the maximum torque is 303 Nm.