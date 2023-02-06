Home Business Take the embargo on Russian fuels. What happens to the prices
Take the embargo on Russian fuels. What happens to the prices

Trigger the embargo on Russian fuels, it’s a risk of stinging

Starting today, theEuropean embargo on Russian oil: oil imports by sea are prohibited (not those via pipelines) and according to calculations by the EU Commission this should block 94% of Moscow’s crude destined for Western Europe.

The new stop by the EU, after the ban on oil imports from Moscow which came into force on 5 December, risks causing the prices of refined products continue to risein particular the diesel, whose needs in Europe were 50% covered by Russia. Furthermore, the new ban slows down the path of recovery from inflation.

The fuel not only feeds 16 million auto in Italy, but also truck e navi. On some motorway sections, Assoutenti denounces, the repercussions would already be evident, with the diesel in served mode that he would already be back to over i 2.5 euros per litre. Furthermore, the specter of the speculation. However, according to experts, the EU has already moved to face the farewell of Russian products and has replenished its stocks of diesel, with flows that have reached the maximum of the last year.

At the same time, the EU is doing stocks from Middle East and Asiastarting with Chinese. And these partners will continue to supply us in the future as well, trying to respond to the growing demand with the creation of new refineries.

However, as other countries gear up to satisfy the EU, at some point stocks could run low, triggering a increase in fuel prices.

Then, according to experts, it must be considered that the new trade routes will be longer than those followed so far. And this will do increase transport costs and those at gas pumps. Again: Moscow will no longer be able to sell oil to Europe but China is one of its main suppliers. So Russian oil could in any case go back to satisfying Italy’s needs, but making a longer tour, or passing through China and arriving in Italy in the form of fine Chinese product.

