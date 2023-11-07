Takeda Signs Strategic Partnership with China Rare Disease Alliance to Promote Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

Takeda and China Rare Disease Alliance Strengthen Strategic Partnership at CIIE 2023

Shanghai, China – On November 6, 2023, Takeda and the China Rare Disease Alliance announced the deepening of their strategic partnership during the Sixth China International Import Expo. The two organizations signed a letter of intent to upgrade their future collaboration, focusing on rare disease diagnosis and treatment capabilities, industrial development, and disease management.

Over the past three years, the China Rare Disease Alliance and Takeda have worked together to accelerate the construction of rare disease diagnosis and treatment capabilities in China. The new agreement aims to continue their collaboration in scientific research and innovation, diagnosis and treatment system construction, and treatment accessibility. Their common goal is to address the urgent needs of patients with rare diseases and improve the prevention and treatment of rare diseases in China.

Li Linkang, executive chairman of the China Rare Disease Alliance, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership with Takeda. He emphasized their joint efforts to bring positive benefits to patients with rare diseases and solve the unmet needs of this patient population. Linkang highlighted the importance of scientific research and innovation, diagnosis and treatment system construction, and treatment accessibility in achieving these goals.

Rare diseases are a core therapeutic area for Takeda globally. With the help of the China International Import Expo and the Chinese government’s measures to optimize drug approval reviews, Takeda has successfully introduced five innovative drugs and treatment options for rare diseases in China within the past five years. These treatments cover various disease areas such as Fabry, Gaucher, and hereditary angioedema. Three of them have been included in medical insurance, making them more affordable and accessible to patients.

Takeda China has not only focused on introducing innovative products but also on improving public awareness of rare diseases and advocating for equal diagnosis and treatment opportunities for every rare disease patient. During the CIIE, Takeda organized the “HAE Search Action” with patient organizations, clinical experts, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) and encourage early diagnosis through public participation.

Professor Zhi Yuxiang from the Department of Allergy at Peking Union Medical College Hospital expressed his honor to be part of this public awareness campaign. He acknowledged the progress made in the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases in China and expressed optimism for the future. Professor Zhi expressed his belief that continuous efforts from all sectors of society and healthcare professionals will lead to improved diagnostics and a future with zero HAE attacks.

To improve early screening and diagnosis of HAE, Takeda China, together with the Chinese Red Cross Foundation Jinyu Medical and JD Health, launched the “HAE 360° New Ecology” project. This project will utilize JD Health‘s extensive user base of over 600 million to screen high-risk HAE patients through online consultations. Jinyu Medical Group will provide blood collection and testing services across the country to ensure accessibility for HAE high-risk patients. The project aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for HAE patients from online to offline.

Additionally, Takeda China signed a strategic cooperation agreement with KingMed Medical to accelerate the construction of the rare disease diagnosis and treatment ecosystem. Over the next three years, both organizations will leverage their resources in medical testing, pathological diagnosis, and innovative drug treatment to establish industry standards and explore innovative models for rare disease diagnosis and treatment. The goal is to provide accurate and reliable testing technology and drugs to patients and enhance public understanding of rare diseases.

Takeda remains committed to putting patients first and addressing the needs of China‘s rare disease patient groups. The company plans to introduce innovative treatment solutions while collaborating with industry partners to provide comprehensive support and multi-level guarantees in screening, diagnosis, disease management, and medical services. Takeda aims to contribute to China‘s rare disease innovation ecosystem and the grand goal of “Healthy China 2030.”

[责编：李然]

Share this: Facebook

X

