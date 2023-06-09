Takeover battle for GAM: Now the showdown begins – mobilize the opponents around the Salt owner The counted Swiss asset manager GAM is to be transferred to the British Liontrust. But now the opponents of a takeover are mobilizing. Among them is the owner of the telecom company Salt.

Brullean partner Antoine Spillmann wants to become president of GAM. Image: Nevil De Tscharner / zvg

In the battle for the troubled Swiss asset manager GAM, things are happening in quick succession. Just one day after the Takeover Board had rejected a complaint that could have prevented or at least delayed the planned takeover of GAM by British competitor Liontrust, the opposition shareholder group “NewGAM” is demanding that an extraordinary general meeting be called. The current GAM management, which is inclined towards the Liontrust offer, is to be replaced by a new leadership.