What do shareholders say about the Atlantia shares? Is it worth investing? What is theirs forecast for 2023?

Answering these questions is not easy, because nothing is certain in the world of stocks. But what we can do is go and analyze the most important data regarding the Atlantia share. For this reason we will focus on the trend of his actions, on the quotations, target price e dividends. All this will help to understand whether or not it is worth investing in this title. In reality, in this case we must immediately give some news: Atltantia is no longer listed on the Stock Exchange, the delisiting took place on December 9, 2022.

We will leave company information before the close, however please note that it is not possible to invest at the moment.

Atlantia: what does the company do?

Our analysis begins by understanding what the Atlantia company does in detail. Get an overview of the company’s activity – collecting more information possible – contributes to being more aware in choosing whether or not to invest in its stock. So let’s take a closer look at this company.

The Atlantia group operates – under a concession regime – in the sector of construction and management of toll motorways and tunnelsas well as the production and provision of services – indirectly or directly – connected to the motorway service.

In 2018, the company acquired the Abertis group and currently manages around 14,000 km of toll motorways in 22 countries around the world. In the same year, after the tragic collapse of a section of the Polcevera viaduct in Genoa, a dispute was underway between the Atlantia group and the Italian government.

The group set up the company Autostrade Concessioni e Costruzioni, which served as part of the demerger with Autostrade per l’Italia. It has also initiated an alternative procedure which involves the direct sale of the entire 88.06% stake in Autostrade per l’Italia. Following all these operations, Atlantia becomes a strategic holding company.

The group also operates in the airport sector through the management of two airports in Italy and the most important airports on the French Riviera – thanks to Azzurra Aeroporti. To date, the group serves around 60 million passengers a year.

Furthermore, through the Pavimental and Spea Engineering group, it is also active in the industrial sector in road maintenance and in the design of road works in the pavement.

The capitalization today is 14.09 billion.

OPA Atlantia

Schema Alfa proposed thetakeover bid of the ordinary shares of the company: announcing that, during the reopening of the terms, 64,240,417 Atlantia shares were tendered, equal to 7.77% of the share capital.

This meant that Schema Alfa came to hold 792,196,557 shares, representing nearly 96% of Atlantia’s share capital, allowing the bidder to continue with the delisting.

The payment of the consideration for each share tendered in the offer during the reopening of the terms took place on 2 December 2022, the date from which Schema Alfa continued with the purchase of all the shares tendered in the offer during the reopening of the terms.

The news on the last years of activity

The Atlantia group ended its 2020 reporting a strong loss of 1.1 billion euros, compared to the profit of 136 million the previous year. The negative result was mainly determined by the collapse in traffic volumes on both the motorway and airport networks. In 2020, Atlantia made write-downs of approximately 282 million euros.

2021 is a year of growth for the group, which manages to close the first nine months with revenues of 4.6 billion euros (+17% compared to 2020), with an EBITDA of 2.9 billion euros (+27 %). The profit amounted to 613 million euros.

For the first half of 2022, lThe infrastructure holding company said results benefited from the recovery in motorway and airport traffic.

Furthermore, for the consideration for the sale of Autostrade per l’Italia it reduced its net debt.

It finished the reporting period with operating revenues of €3.29 billion, up 18% from a year earlier.

Atlantia: the target price

The latest target price fluctuated between €17 and €23.74.

Atlantia dividends 2023

The Atlantia group did not distribute dividends in either 2020 or 2021. The group will distribute the dividing a November 2022.

As we said, the delisting took place, so these considerations are general and valid for any investment in shares.

Personally I advise against buying a single share, as it would be a risky operation if carried out individually, and without including it within a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can be rewarding, but you need to be clear about what you’re doing. I do not recommend acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in shares and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

However, if you want to buy shares but you don’t know how to do it practically, here I’ll explain which are the two channels you can use:

the traditional bank. In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should be fine. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio, the problem is that often the operations have a high online cost and you have to evaluate case by case if it’s convenient for you;

In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should be fine. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio, the problem is that often the operations have a high online cost and you have to evaluate case by case if it’s convenient for you; a online platform. There are many platforms specialized in the purchase of shares and other financial instruments that are native digital and allow you to access the markets in a more intuitive and often cheaper way. There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all costs.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

