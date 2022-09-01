BPER informed with a press release issued yesterday evening that, yesterday, it was notified of a

precautionary appeal by Malacalza Investimenti Srl, a minority shareholder of Banca Carige.

The press release states that Malacalza has asked the Court of Genoa to prevent BPER from exercising the right to purchase, pursuant to art. 111 of the TUF (so-called ‘squeeze-out’), the residual ordinary shares issued by Carige in the event that BPER reaches the threshold of 95% of the ordinary capital of the same Carige as a result of the Sell-Out Procedure.

The Court of Genoa has set the hearing for the handling of the appeal for September 14th

2022. BPER has announced that it considers the appeal void of any foundation and will proceed to assert its reasons in the competent fora.