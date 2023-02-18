Home Business Takeover bid on Prima Industrie, here’s how it went




The Opa su Prima Industrie

under thetakeover bid (OPA) compulsory totalitarian promoted by Femto Technologies on the ordinary shares of First Industryas of 17 February 2023, 63,023 applications for membership had been presented.

Therefore, overall the requests for membership are 1,073,935, equal to 26% of the offer. The offer began on January 30, 2023 and will end on February 22, 2023. Italian Stock Exchange he reminds that the Prima Industrie ordinary shares purchased on the market on 21 and 22 February 2023 cannot be contributed in acceptance of the offer.

