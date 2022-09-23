The Board of Directors of Tod’s, “also on the basis of the content of the Fairness Opinion and the Opinion of the Independent Directors, unanimously of the voters considered, from a financial point of view, the consideration of Euro 40.00 per share” of the ‘totalitarian voluntary takeover bid (takeover bid) that was launched by DeVa Finance, a company indirectly controlled by Diego Della Valle ”. This is what we read in a note released yesterday afternoon by Tod’s.

The Tod’s board of directors thus “mandated the Director Dr. Vicenzo Manes, to make any changes, additions and updates to the Issuer’s Statement that may be necessary or even only appropriate pursuant to the applicable legislation or which in any case may be requested by part of the competent authorities “.

Towards the end of August DeVa Finance, a company wholly owned by DI.VI. financial company of Diego Della Valle & C. and indirectly controlled by Diego Della Valle, has communicated that it has filed with Consob the offer document, intended for publication, relating to the total voluntary public purchase offer concerning the ordinary shares of Tod’s . In detail, the offer is promoted on the totality of the issuer’s outstanding shares, less the total 24,639,812 shares, representing 74.45% of the share capital, held, directly and indirectly, by Diego Della Valle and, directly, by Andrea Della Valle and Delphine (persons acting in concert with the bidder), equal to a total of 8,453,727 shares, representing 25.55% of the share capital of Tod’s and is aimed at obtaining the revocation of the shares from listing on the Stock Exchange Italian (so-called delisting).