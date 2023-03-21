The federal government is suspending bonus payments to senior management at Credit Suisse (CS). He had already announced on Sunday evening that CS was not allowed to pay dividends during the takeover phase by UBS.

These bonus payments have been stopped: According to a statement by the Federal Council, deferred variable remuneration, i.e. variable salary components that are guaranteed but will only be paid out in the future – such as share entitlements – have been suspended for the time being. In addition, the management of CS announced that it would itself waive variable remuneration for the 2022 financial year.

Compensation not affected: The only exceptions are deferred payments that are already being paid out. The Federal Council writes that “for reasons of legal certainty”, it will refrain from retrospectively prohibiting variable remuneration that has already been guaranteed and paid out immediately to CS employees for the 2022 financial year. Also because it is important to prevent employees from being hit who did not cause the crisis themselves.

Legal Basis for Suspension

In its decision, the Federal Council refers to the Banking Act. The basis is Article 10a of the Banking Act, according to which the payment of variable remuneration can be prohibited in whole or in part if a systemically important bank is granted direct or indirect state aid from federal funds.

The CS had previously promised: According to media reports, CS had assured its employees that promised bonuses and wage increases would continue to be paid. There will be no changes to salary rules and bonuses will be paid out on March 24 as planned, Bloomberg news agency said in an internal letter to employees.

What have been paid out in bonuses so far: In recent years, excessive bonuses from CS bank management have caused resentment, especially for longtime CEO Brady Dougan. The “Tages-Anzeiger” recently calculated from the annual reports that the bank has made a cumulative loss of CHF 3.2 billion since 2013, but that the top managers pocketed CHF 32 billion in bonuses in the same period.

Where the political discussion is: Stricter requirements for wages and bonuses for top managers have been discussed again in parliament since the forced merger between UBS and Credit Suisse, which was announced on Sunday. Various parties demanded, for example, that Parliament finally have to tackle a ban on bonuses for systemically important banks with a quasi-state guarantee. The CS debacle is the result of a cultural change in bonuses that has not taken place since the banking crisis in 2008, is the tenor in Bundesbern.

How it goes on: The Federal Council wants to have further bonus measures checked. The Federal Department of Finance (FDF) is to propose measures for variable remuneration for the financial years up to 2022 and beyond, as set out in the Communication from the Federal Council is called.