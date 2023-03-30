Politicians are demanding back the bonuses of CS top managers. What laws would need to be changed to reclaim bonuses?

“Boni systems have no positive effect,” says SP National Councilor Cédric Wermuth. They are absurd, especially for systemically important banks. And SVP National Councilor Thomas Aeschi wants to sue the top management of Credit Suisse in recent years – Kielholz, Rohner, Thiam – with liability lawsuits. “They can’t get away from us that quickly,” says Aeschi. It shouldn’t be that they run away with the money and the Swiss taxpayer pays for the damage.

What is referred to as a bonus?

Bonuses are rewards that are paid out immediately or deferred. Normally, 70 percent of the total bonus payment is paid out immediately and 30 percent is held back in the form of shares. Based on Article 10a of the Banking Act, the Federal Council has suspended the latter bonuses from Credit Suisse that have not yet been paid out.

Monika Roth, professor emeritus for financial law, provides the reality check: “There are no legal means of reclaiming bonuses.” The law says nothing about this.

She is therefore in favor of giving the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) the power to reclaim such bonuses if supervisory obligations are violated. But until then, one is dependent on goodwill and social pressure so that the management pays on its own.

For Wermuth it is a question of political will. Parliament has already accessed funds retrospectively. For example, in the case of supplementary benefits, which are reduced if you irresponsibly use up your assets. “So it’s possible for people with little money, but not for top managers.” That makes people angry.

“The pressure to reclaim bonuses will be there in the population,” says FDP National Councilor Petra Gössi. Your party, together with the SVP in parliament, prevented a restriction on bonuses at systemically important banks. Now the FDP is also demanding bonuses from the former CS management. Exactly how remains unanswered.

Reto Schiltknecht, a former Finma member, has a specific suggestion. He would like to oblige banks to state in contracts that they can contractually reclaim bonuses – so-called clawbacks, as they are known in Great Britain and the EU.

Damages and penal consequences

There are also claims for damages. According to Schiltknecht, plaintiffs are needed to take civil liability claims against CS managers. That could be shareholders or CS itself.

According to the former Finma member, Article 39 of the Banking Act, which refers to corporate responsibility, offers the opportunity to do so. But that only works in the event of bankruptcy. This article needs to be tightened.

There should also be legal consequences. There, however, the problem of individual blame arises. You have to be able to prove misconduct by managers in court. “The higher you get in management, the more difficult this proof is. Because they are not directly involved in the business.”

For Marc Chesney, professor of finance at the University of Zurich, the CS collapse is not a single event, but the bankruptcy of a financial casino system. “It’s not just the bankruptcy of a big bank, but also the failure of politics. Why did politicians wait 15 years? We already knew in 2008 that the bonuses were nonsense.”