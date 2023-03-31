How much money has been committed? In principle, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the federal government have provided funds amounting to CHF 259 billion. The amount is made up of several financial policy instruments:

On the Wednesday before the takeover by UBS, Credit Suisse received what is known as "Emergency Liquidity Assistance" (ELA) from the SNB in ​​the amount of up to 50 billion francs claimed. Credit Suisse had to provide collateral for this money – typically these are government or corporate bonds with first-class credit ratings, but also mortgage loans.

On Sunday it became known that the SNB was additionally securing the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS with "extensive liquidity support". Up to 100 billion francs is made available by the SNB to Credit Suisse via the "Public Liquidity Backstop" (PLB). This SNB loan is fully secured by a federal guarantee.

In addition, CS and UBS can each draw an additional CHF 50 billion via the "Emergency Liquidity Assistance+" (ELA+). The safety guarantees thus increase further 100 billion francs, which in this case are not backed by any guarantees or securities. However, the SNB is granted a bankruptcy privilege.

Should UBS incur losses from the takeover of the Credit Suisse portfolio that exceed the amount of CHF 5 billion, the federal government has a loss compensation guarantee of 9 billion francs assured.

How much money has CS already withdrawn? Everyone involved is keeping a low profile. This with reference to the fact that information about this could shake the trust of customers again. An indication that CS has drawn liquidity are the sight deposits of the SNB, which are reported weekly and have recently increased. However, an exact amount cannot be assigned to CS from this.

Legend: CS lost a lot of trust from its customers. The result: outflow of customer funds and problems with liquidity.

How are SNB loans secured? This differs from liquidity support to liquidity support. With ELA, a bank must deposit high-quality collateral – such as bonds with a high credit rating. The risk of loss for the SNB is therefore low. The situation is different with the PLB and ELA+ programs made possible by emergency law.

The federal government is at 100 billion PLB at risk. Although the funds are provided by the SNB, they are guaranteed by the federal government. In the worst of all cases, if bankruptcy were to occur, the federal government could assert a bankruptcy privilege. In concrete terms, this means that in the event of bankruptcy, the Confederation would come second after the claims of the first bankruptcy class, such as wage and pension fund claims of employees, would have been settled from the bankruptcy estate. With the 100 billion line of credit from SHE+ the SNB is at risk. UBS and CS do not have to provide security, the SNB only enjoys a bankruptcy privilege here – in line with the federal government at PLB.

What are the terms of the loans? The SNB and the Confederation do not grant the loans to Credit Suisse and UBS for nothing. Different interest rates apply to different programs. Withdrawals from the ELA program are subject to interest at the current SNB key rate of 1.5 percent plus a surcharge of 0.5 percentage points, i.e. 2 percent. The ELA+ and PLB loans, which are riskier for the Confederation and the SNB, bear interest at the current SNB key rate plus a premium of 3 percentage points, i.e. 4.5 percent. In addition, the federal government receives a commitment premium of 0.25 percent per year on the maximum amount of CHF 100 billion from the PLB and regardless of whether CS draws liquidity from it or not. Specifically, this means that since the program was set up, around 21 million have flowed to the federal government every month.