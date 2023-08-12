Takeover of CS – Keller-Sutter to UBS deal: “No more risk for taxpayers” – News

UBS has definitely ended the contract on the federal government’s loss absorption guarantee of CHF 9 billion and the contract with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on the state-guaranteed liquidity assistance loan of a maximum of CHF 100 billion. The federal government and taxpayers are thus also bearing these guarantees no more risks, as Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized at a media conference. The federal government also generates revenue of around CHF 200 million from the guarantees. CHF 537 million went to the SNB.

From a financial point of view, the takeover of CS by UBS does not result in any loss for the federal government. All of the liquidity aid guaranteed by emergency law on March 19, 2023 had been repaid, the big bank announced on Friday morning. The SNB welcomes the fact that the liquidity support has been fully repaid, as it writes in a separate statement.

UBS made this decision on its own. But this dismissal is absolutely in the interest of the Confederation.

At the beginning of a media conference in Bern on Friday morning, Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter stated: “As of today, the federal government and thus the taxpayers no longer bear any risk in relation to the state guarantee. This also makes emergency law irrelevant.” UBS made the decision on its own, but “this termination is absolutely in the interest of the Confederation. I also emphatically addressed this in discussions with UBS.”

The finance minister was relieved: in March it was not possible to know whether the plan would work, but Switzerland had prevented a financial crisis with it. “But legal risks remain a matter of course.” The Federal Council will continue to try to keep the damage to the state and taxpayers as small as possible. “But I’m just being very honest: you can’t always have everything under control.”

Caption: Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter explains that all federal guarantees for the takeover of CS by UBS have expired. KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider

With the analyzes you will have to decide with a cool head what the right steps are in the future. The question of supervision is an important point. “We didn’t have a systemic crisis here, it was an internal crisis.” With a dig at the CS manager, Keller-Sutter said: “Decency cannot be regulated.”

In order to further promote financial stability, the Federal Council also intends to submit a bill to Parliament for the introduction of a Public Liquidity Backstop (PLB) in ordinary law. According to the Federal Department of Finance (FDF), work on the overall evaluation of the “too big to fail” set of rules is also continuing.

What does that mean for UBS now?

SRF business editor Matthias Heim puts it this way: “For UBS, the takeover of CS is still a major construction site – this takeover and the liquidation of the bank will keep UBS busy for a long time. But one can certainly say that UBS seems to have more clarity about the state of CS. Today’s announcements should also be seen against this background. They give the bank more freedom – especially when it comes to CS Switzerland. It is still unclear how to proceed here. You will find out how well UBS is doing financially at the end of the month when the bank publishes its business figures for the first half of the year.”

According to the UBS report, Credit Suisse also fully repaid the CHF 50 billion loan from the SNB as of August 10. CS paid a risk premium of CHF 476 million to the SNB.

UBS sees the repayment as a milestone: “This underlines the strength of UBS and the competence that the employees of both banks have demonstrated in recent months,” says a statement by Reuters news agency from Chairman of the Board of Directors Colm Kelleher and CEO Sergio Ermotti to the employees.

